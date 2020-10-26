Community participates in YMCA fall festival

For roughly 200 people, the preview of winter weather over the weekend did not deter them from participating in the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA’s fall festival on Friday.

Families could play games in the YMCA’s parking lot, purchase craft sale items and pet animals, both from the Whispering Acres Tails and Treasures in Jansen, and, of course, go on a hayrack ride.

Jennifer Elliott, the YMCA’s Program Director, said the event raised nearly $1,000 for the Y’s capital campaign.

“We really thank everybody that did brave the cold wind and came out for it,” Elliott said. “We really enjoy putting on these events for families to come and enjoy. We’ll try again next year, and we’re going to keep our fingers crossed that the weather is more cooperative.”

Over half of the funds for the roughly $6 million project have already been raised. Planned improvements include adding more space near the pool to allow more space for parents and spectators to observe during swimming competitions, extending the lobby area and moving the wellness center to the second floor.