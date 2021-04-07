Community Players' Acting Up students to perform comedic take on "Pinocchio"

“My mom, when she saw the cast list, she made it look like I got a really bad role,” Kassmeier said. “Then she showed me, and I kind of flipped out. I was really surprised. It was a good feeling.”

Raber said that Geppetto is similar to roles he’s played in the past, and that he found it easy to prepare.

“I don’t really study my script at home,” Raber said. “To be honest, if you asked me for one of my lines I probably couldn’t remember it. I only remember what I’m supposed to do when I’m on stage.”

Rinne said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rehearsals have been shortened from a semester to a couple of weeks, and that all of the actors will wear masks with microphones throughout the performances.

Community Players also requires that audience members wear a mask that covers both mouth and nose at all times while in the building. There will also be a temperature check for those arriving at a performance, with all audience groups will be seated with physical distancing. More information about Community Players’ COVID procedures can be found at beatricecommunityplayers.com/coronavirus-update