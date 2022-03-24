Community Players bring sword-swinging 'The Three Musketeers' to stage

Steel will clash and fortunes will be won during the Community Players gallivanting production of “The Three Musketeers.”

Beginning Friday evening, the hour and 45 minute play adapted from the classic Alexandre Dumas novel will show on the Community Players stage until early April.

John Marinovich is guest director. Marinovich has acted with the group before, but this is his first time taking the helm.

“I’ve been doing theater for over 20 years,” Marinovich said. “I actually got my degree in theater. I sort of specialized in movement and stage violence because it’s so fun.”

Marinovich said he’s nostalgic for productions like “The Three Musketeers.” Originally, he just wanted to be in the show as an actor, but he decided to cast his lot—and his extensive experience in stage combat—for the director spot.

But with around 30 minutes of fighting packed into the fast-moving show, Marinovich said precisely choreographing each bout proved difficult.

“Most of the fights I’ve done previously have been one on one,” he said. “But this one, many of the fights are one on two, two on three, four on five. That’s a lot more difficult to write in a vacuum. When I do a duel, I can usually picture where everyone is, and I can write down that fight and create that dance on my own. When you’ve got four and five and nine people, then it takes a lot more special awareness. So I’ve had to start planning things and completely change them when I realize how everything works.”

Mason Gustafson, who plays the adventurous protagonist D’Artagnan, said the show is unlike any he’s done before in his 7 years acting with the theater.

“This has been particularly different because of the sword violence and fighting that is in this show,” Gustafson said. “You don’t get that a lot… To see it actually come together from the start where you’re like, ‘I feel like I’m going to go out and hurt someone with this,’ to going out there and being comfortable with it.”

Despite all the combat, the show isn’t brooding or Tarantinoesque. Marinovich said it’s light-hearted and geared toward the whole family. He also said it’s full of humor and is a good chance to immerse yourself in a world of easy-to-spot good guys and bad guys.

“It’s an opportunity we’ve not had to see an adventure, a romance,” he said. “It’s action-packed. It is escapist. There’s a lot of stuff we’ve gone through in the last two years, and this is fun and clear. There are clear good guys, clear bad guys. There is no gray in this show whatsoever except for the queen’s costume. It is bright and bold and uplifting and just so much fun.”

That fun starts with the cast and crew, Marinovich said. Conner Martin is making his Community Players debut as Rochefort, the henchman of the villain Cardinal Richelieu. Martin said he’s nerve-knotted and excited for the show, but his biggest takeaway has been the group of friends he’s built during practices.

“I actually moved here seven years ago and was a real family man,” Martin said. “I hadn’t made really any friends since I moved here. And suddenly, I feel like I have at least 15, I hope life-long, friends.”

The show’s cast is sizable, including Gustafson, Martin, Brandon Clark, Marshall Tuttle, Reed Westerhoff, Kent Seevers, Jenny Sutphin, Ashley Hothan, Natalie Frahm, Morgan Fox, Kurt Conradt, Pat Marlatt, Callen Behrends and Destany Sherwood.

“The Three Musketeers” will show at the Community Players on March 25, 26 and April 1, 2 at 7:30 p.m. and March 27 and April 3 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for “The Three Musketeers” are $18 for adults and $12 for children and students. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

The box office, located at 412 Ella St., Beatrice, is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling 402-228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

