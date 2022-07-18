Community Players brings classic 'Singin' in the Rain' to stage

The Community Players will sing and dance through an adaptation of the classic Hollywood film, “Singin’ in the Rain, Jr.” this week.

The Stars of Summer production features a cast of 40 students who range in age from 8 years old to their late teens. It will open on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and runs July 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and July 23 and 24 at 2 p.m.

Community Players Associate Artistic Director Tyler Rinne directed the show alongside Katie Umland, who directed the music, and Marissa Saure, who directed the choreography. The show, like the movie, is set as sound comes to motion pictures and silent actors must find their voices in a new world.

“It’s 1950s style music and dancing set in the 1920s, performed by 21st Century actors from the Beatrice area,” Rinne said. “It’s like the most fun history lesson you can have.”

The show features a number of unique technical achievements, including the titular rain fall.

“There were a lot of technical challenges to work out,” Rinne said. “….We really tried to bring this classic movie that everyone knows and loves to life in a unique way.”

Callen Behrends is playing the protagonist Don Lockwood, and Cecily Wiedel is playing Lina Lamont. In the show, the two had played a romantic duo in many silent films but must now adapt to sound.

For Behrends, acting in the exaggerated style of 1950s musicals proved difficult.

“I’m more of a natural actor,” Behrends said. “It was hard to really play up those emotions in an over-the-top way.”

Behrends said watching the original movie helped him get a clearer sense of his character.

“I definitely blended how I would act with how Gene Kelly acts,” he said.

And for the always articulate Wiedel, finding the voice for her ditzy, shrill-pitched character became a challenge of its own. The two veterans of the stage said they enjoyed laying down a path for and lending a helping hand to younger students.

“It’s so nice so see new people come into their own on the stage,” Wiedel said. “You see them overcome their fears.”

“I have my little buddy,” Behrends said. “I definitely like seeing my little man evolve.”

Kiptyn Behrends appears as Don’s childhood best friend, Cosmo Brown, while Kathy Selden is portrayed by Bailey Schwab. R.F. Simpson, the lead film producer, is played by Jonah Erikson.

Additional cast members include Ethan Rosenthal, Josephine Davis, Sofie Poole, Avery Busboom, Leena Tunink, Addison Schafer, Marie Erikson, Carter Craven, Kaylynn Ballue, Brielle Toland, Trupti Desai, Hayley Kuhlman, Caroline Davis, Tandon Paben, Logan Busboom, Adrieyn Rhoden, Kadence Clark, Eloise Maurstad, Neeley Duff, Sophia Tunink, Raylee Donithan, Aqua Donithan, Ryan Blake, Arianna Vazquez, Carlee Cujath, Ivy Smith, Moonshine Kaufman, Trinity Donithan, Ivory Vasquez, Kaydence Ballue, Collin Mann, Ashlynn Blessing Carr, Kynsley Clark, and Skyler Kuhlman.

Ticket prices for “Singin’ in the Rain, Jr.” are $16 for adults and $9 for children and students. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

The box office, located at 412 Ella St., Beatrice, is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling (402) 228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.