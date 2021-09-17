Community Players cancels weekend performances

Community Players has made the difficult decision to cancel this weekend’s performances (Sept. 17-19) of “MAMMA MIA”, following breakthrough COVID diagnoses among vaccinated cast members. At this time, the theatre anticipates next weekend’s performances (Sept. 24-26) will continue as scheduled.

Patrons with tickets for this weekend will receive an email or phone call to reschedule. Those unable to reschedule will have the option to donate their purchase price, convert their purchase to a gift certificate, or receive a refund.

Community Players apologize for any inconvenience, but the health and safety of patrons, volunteers, and staff is top priority.

For questions about ticket reservations, call the box office at (402) 228-1801 or email boxoffice@beatricecommunityplayers.com.

