Community Players celebrates anniversaries

Community Players returns to Cyanide Gulch, the 14th wildest town in all the West, with a one-night special anniversary event Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

“Ten Years with Tyler, the Rest of the West Reloaded” celebrates the first ten years of Associate Artistic Director Tyler Rinne’s tenure as well as the start of Stage Door programming at Community Players. To mark the occasion, the original cast of “The Rest of the West” will reprise their roles in a reading of this Tyler Rinne original play.

Originally produced by the theatre’s Acting Up program in the 2012-2013 Season, “The Rest of the West” is the first of numerous plays Rinne has written and debuted at Community Players and is published by Pioneer Drama Service. Rinne joined the theater’s staff in 2011 and has been the coordinator, developer, and administrator of the Stage Door program since its inception in 2012. Formerly operating as Beatrice Children’s Theatre, Stage Door was created to encompass all educational and family programming at Community Players.

“Anytime someone has this kind of longevity in a position it is worth noting. When the position is in an arts organization it’s even more reason to celebrate,” said Jean Spilker, Community Players board member. “The Acting Up program was developed by Tyler to give students in fifth through eighth grade an opportunity to perform as well as learn other aspect. involved in producing a show. The actors in this show were some of the very first kids to go through the program. Ten years later, we are looking forward to seeing this project come to life again--with the same people, now as adults.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

The box office, located at 412 Ella St. Beatrice, is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling (402) 228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Community Players, an award-winning theater located in downtown Beatrice produces a variety of entertainment and educational programs featuring the talents of performers from throughout Southeast Nebraska. For more information call (402) 228-1801 or visit www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

