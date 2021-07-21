Community Players gets chilly with performance of Disney's "Frozen, Jr."

The production is directed by Rinne, with music direction by Katie Umland.

“It’s been nice to work with the kids in that capacity and have a nice, big ensemble group on stage again. One of the cool things I like about this program is the broad range of ages,” Rinne said. “I love seeing those older kids take the really young ones under their wing and teach them what’s expected of them on stage, not just here but anywhere, and also help them build the confidence and just have fun together.”

Wiedel said she hopes audiences leave the show learning that love is more than it seems, that you can love anyone and that you have to trust those you love.

“You have to go through the hard times in order to get there and build relationships with people,” Schwab said. “And I think this show just shows a lot of heartfelt moments with family. In the end, the overall message I would say is everyone is one. We’re all a big family, we’re in this together, show a bunch of love to people.”

The magical musical opens Thursday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. and runs July 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and July 24 and 25 at 2 p.m.