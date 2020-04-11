Community Players gives original production an online encore

With its regular season on hold due to COVID-19, Community Players staff are creating online content for the community in an initiative called “Hold, Please!”
This includes putting a recorded performance of their world premiere Acting Up show, “The Last Ticket Out of Thistleberry Thicket," online starting April 15.
The show was originally produced in May 2019, and performed by local fifth through eighth grade students. When a mysterious postcard blows into Thistleberry Thicket, the woodland creatures and garden sprites residing there view its arrival as nothing but bad luck. However, the young Emeline sees it as an opportunity to evade her impending marriage at the Harvest Festival, and possibly even spur her on to finally leave the boring Thicket behind.
“Creating this show together with my talented cast of kids was one of the most rewarding experiences of my time at Community Players,” Tyler Rinne, Community Players’ associate artistic director, as well as the writer and director of the show, said. “I’m beyond excited to give people another chance to see this show again or for the first time.”
Rinne explained that the performance is a recording from last spring, so the community can have the experience of lights, sounds and audience reactions. There is no charge to watch the production, which will be available for viewing on the theater’s website.
There will also be a study guide posted with activities and discussion topics for families to incorporate the arts while studying from home.
As Rinne works to get the play published, he said the recording may need to be taken down, but that it will remain available “for the foreseeable future.”
Other “Hold, Please!” activities include the Friday Film Club. Fridays at 7:30 p.m., individuals hold an online chat about a weekly meeting. So far, the group has discussed movies including “Hairspray”, “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy."
Jamie Ulmer, Community Players’ managing artistic director, said they’ve also repurposed their podcast, which launched this February.
“The podcast was initially intended to be like a pre-show talk that you could find the information about the show before you get to see it…Now what we’re doing is we are interviewing people who have participated in the organization over the years and kind of having them reflect on their memories, but also kind of updating on where are they now and where has life taken them,” Ulmer said.
Community Players had three shows left in the season before closing due to COVID-19.
Ulmer said he’s waiting to hear back from the publishing company of “Flaming Idiots” about permission to film a Zoom meeting of a cast performance, which would be available to subscribers and ticket holders.
Rinne said he’s hopeful the Acting Up performance of “The Scarecrow and His Servant” can be performed in some way, shape or form.
“Even if it’s this summer, even if it’s just a staged reading,” Rinne said. “Those kids have been working on that show since January all semester, so I’d really hate for them not to get a chance to perform that and for audiences not to be able to see that.”
Finally, the season-closing performance of “Mama Mia” Ulmer said they’re optimistic can be performed at the theater in June.
“We are looking at probably holding online auditions so that people can just film themselves singing their audition songs and kind of getting the show cast hopefully by the end of the month,” Ulmer said. “Then once people can start gathering in more than groups of 10, then we will kick rehearsals into high gear…The exact dates are still a little bit up in the air, though.”
On Monday, Ulmer and Rinne announced the upcoming season’s shows through Community Players’ Facebook page.
Shows include “The Music Man”, “Silent Sky”, “Elf the Musical”, “Clue on Stage”, “The Three Musketeers” and “Desperate Measures”. Acting Up shows include “Disney’s Frozen Jr.," “Milo Normal and the Ghastlyville Creepies” and “Once Upon a Pine: the Adventures of Pinocchio."
Ulmer said the season’s theme is about discoveries, both literal and metaphorical. He said it’s also a season geared towards bringing the community together.
“We can’t wait to once again fill this auditorium with members of our community,” Ulmer said. “While our temporary online programming is fun, and it’s allowed us to do something a little different, more than anything we want to get back to helping the area discover the joy of sharing in-person experiences that only live theater can create.”
