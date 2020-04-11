Community Players gives original production an online encore

There will also be a study guide posted with activities and discussion topics for families to incorporate the arts while studying from home.

As Rinne works to get the play published, he said the recording may need to be taken down, but that it will remain available “for the foreseeable future.”

Other “Hold, Please!” activities include the Friday Film Club. Fridays at 7:30 p.m., individuals hold an online chat about a weekly meeting. So far, the group has discussed movies including “Hairspray”, “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy."

Jamie Ulmer, Community Players’ managing artistic director, said they’ve also repurposed their podcast, which launched this February.

“The podcast was initially intended to be like a pre-show talk that you could find the information about the show before you get to see it…Now what we’re doing is we are interviewing people who have participated in the organization over the years and kind of having them reflect on their memories, but also kind of updating on where are they now and where has life taken them,” Ulmer said.

Community Players had three shows left in the season before closing due to COVID-19.