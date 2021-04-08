Community Players holding auditions for Beatrice 6 performance

“The film makers approached us as they were working on the documentary,” Community Players’ managing artistic director, Jamie Ulmer, said. “We spent a good amount of time getting to know them and understanding what they’re thinking with this series. I think we really developed a strong respect and collaborative relationship with them. It’s a unique opportunity. It’s not every day that one, we get to create original theater. We do fairly often with our youth shows, but this is something that’s based on some actual things that have happened here, that are still kind of fresh and sensitive for some people, as well. This is a great opportunity for us to engage the community in some really meaningful conversation, and even help with the understanding and healing process surrounding these events that just seem to kind of continue to impact the community today.”