Community Players holds season-ending performance of "Love, Linda"

“He said he had two great women in his life. His mother, who thought he had talent, and then Linda, who encouraged him to actually use his talent,” Ulmer said. “I think that’s a great way that summarizes their relationship.”

“One of her lines out of the show is that they never had the need to define their love, that their love triumphed over all of those other notions of how a relationship should be,” Spilker said. “And that’s an important message, I think, is just not judging what should work for someone else…Just not trying to define somebody else’s situation and compare it to yours.”

Ulmer said this show was a happy accident to discover while searching for something that would fit with COVID-19 safety protocols. He noted that in addition to Jean, her sons Nathan and John Spilker are performing bass and drums in the show’s orchestra, and her daughter, Anna Erikson, is the music director for this show.

Spilker said it’s been fun but challenging to be the only actor on stage, and having to learn all of the songs and dialogue in the show.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}