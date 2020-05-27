Community Players invites public to participate in pop-up mural

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the shows are still on hold, Community Players is still welcoming creativity by inviting the public to help take part in a pop-up mural on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., individuals are encouraged to paint what makes them happy, smile or optimistic on the west side of the theater near the Board of Public Works parking lot.

“It was one of those things that you can’t come into the building right now to participate in community pride, but this is a way that we can facilitate that while still keeping space,” Jamie Ulmer, the Managing Artistic Director, said.

Ulmer said this is the first time Community Players has organized a community mural. He said volunteers will be there to make sure social distancing is maintained, and that the paint is temporary, and will remain up as long as nature allows.

“If we get a really get a good response from the community for this, then at some point in the future we’ll look at doing a much more planned community mural project,” Ulmer said.

Community Players had three shows left in the season before closing due to COVID-19, including “Flaming Idiots," “The Scarecrow and His Servant” and “Mama Mia!”