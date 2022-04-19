Community Players looks forward to next season

Beatrice Community Players straddles many lines in its squat brick building—between old and new, small and large, art and business.

For Jamie Ulmer, the Managing Artistic Director at Community Players, balance is key.

“That’s the million dollar question,” Ulmer said. “What does the community want to see, and what does the community need to see?”

Last week, Beatrice Community Players unveiled the show list for the theater group’s upcoming season. Ulmer said a committee of community members ultimately choose what plays make it onto the stage. In the selection process, Ulmer said the committee weighs several factors.

“I’m overall just really incredibly excited about the variety of shows we’ve selected for next season,” he said. “Not only in the regular season, but the Stage Door season has great variety in it as well. It has this terrific mix of small shows and then we have these big, big musicals that will cast 30 to 40 people in them.”

Ulmer said, as the world begins to unknot itself from the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s looking forward to really getting the community re-engaged in the shows.

“We have a lot of creative momentum going on right now,” he said. “We are very happy we emerged from the pandemic hopefully with a lot more energy, a lot more focus… We really want the local community to be involved. Community is our first name, and community comes first for us.”

A newly released audience survey put on by the Community Players found that Beatrice’s share of the audience dropped from 58% to 31.6% since the last survey. Community Players conducts those surveys every four seasons, though this one was postponed a year and a half due to COVID-19. Members of 48 communities responded to the survey.

The survey also showed signs of the theater’s economic impact in Beatrice, with 72% of patrons making an additional purchase in Beatrice outside of the show. They spent an average $42.59 per person.

“Expanding that out to the pre-pandemic attendance numbers, this means CP audiences spend approximately $233,000 in addition to their ticket purchases,” the survey study reads.

Ulmer said art organizations like Community Players lend an air of constancy to a community.

“Resources like this are what make a community livable,” he said. “…A hundred and some years ago, when all these towns in the Midwest were founded, one of the first things the town founders did was build an opera house. It wasn’t because they loved opera. It wasn’t because they love the symphony. It was because establishing that your community has culture and art indicates that your community has permanence. It’s going to last.”

Community Players will show three Stage Door productions alongside the regular season shows. Tyler Rinne, the associate artistic director who overseas Stage Door shows, said the separate committee for Stage Door had to strike a balance of its own in accounting for the number of youth performers.

“The shows are really different from each other,” Rinne said. “They stand alone and complement each other… They will really show the range of our performers."

Stage Door shows include “Singin’ in the Rain, JR.” in July, “Happily Ever Before” in November and “The NeverEnding Story” in May.

The Community Players regular season will show “Ordinary Days” in September, “Four Old Broads” in October, “A Christmas Story: The Musical” in December, “Murder on the Orient Express” in February, “Puffs” in March and April and “The Music Man” in June.

