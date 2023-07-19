The Stars of Summer actors will be performing "Space Princess Wars" at the Community Players this weekend.

Guest Director Katie Umland said the play is fun for the cast and audience, alike.

“It’s sarcastic, cute, fun and slightly violent,” she said. “The play is a combination of Star Wars and Princess Bride.”

The story follows a dad who has written a 200-page screenplay. When his daughter, Archer, stays home “sick” from school, she finds herself a captive audience for her dad’s latest masterpiece of a screenplay.

Managing Artistic Director Tyler Rinne said the show is silly and fun.

“It’s just silly and fun with a lot of fun characters,” he said. “If you’re looking for some entertainment with a lot of jokes and action, it is definitely a show for you.”

Umland said her favorite part of the production has been watching the youth grow.

“Some of them came in and they hadn’t worked together before and were a little nervous,” she said. “But watching them come together and get more comfortable has been good.”

Umland has worked with Community Players in the past. She is a native of Fairbury and currently a teacher at Humboldt Public Schools.

The Stars of Summer program runs for five weeks and is for youth ages 8-16.

Carter Craven, 14, plays the dad in the play said the best part of his role is being the narrator of the story.

“I’m kind of the narrator,” he said. “It’s been fun.”

Skylar Kuhlman, 9, plays Archer and loves that she is comfortable the entire play.

“I’ve had fun and I stay in the bed in my pajamas the whole play,” she said.

The fantasy adventure opens Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. and runs July 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and July 23 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices for Space Princess Wars are $16 for adults and $9 for children and students. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. The box office, located at 412 Ella St., Beatrice, is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling (402) 228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.