Community Players performs one staged reading of "The Last Romance"

“That means we’re almost busier than usual, because we will be offering some sort of event for the public every week from now until the first week of April, and then even after that it’s a week and then we’re doing our Acting Up show for the semester,” Ulmer said. “So there’s a lot going on, which is awesome, and it’s allowing us to take advantage of a lot of different opportunities by doing this series. We decided to do this series because as we were looking at what to do right now as far as programming-wise, the shows that we had previously announced were big casts and big production values. We just didn’t feel that we could justify the expense of producing some of these big shows knowing that the audience still isn’t ready to come back en masse yet, but we also wanted to make sure that we were offering some sort of programming.”