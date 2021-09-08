Community Players prepares season opener 'Mama Mia!' after COVID delays

Donna is played by Colleen Bade, who said she knew she wanted to play this part after seeing the movie depiction in 2008. She said she relates to Donna, as she’s watching her two teenage daughters grow up and become adults, similarly to how Donna does with Sophie.

“Teri Wilson and I, who plays Tanya, we did ‘Mama Mia!’ at the Lincoln Community Playhouse in 2018. I played Rosie for that show, and she’s reprised her Tanya roll, but this time I get to be Donna,” Bade said.

While Bade has acted on and off throughout the years in Lincoln and Hickman, this is her first time back to the Community Players stage since ‘I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change’ in 2004.

“I’m kind of excited to do a show here again, just because there are a lot of people in the community that I know still live here from when I went to high school here,” Bade said. “So it’ll be fun to see some of the old faces. It hasn’t changed much. Jamie was the last director that I worked with. I know they’ve done some updates, but it feels the same to me.”