Community Players prepares season opener 'Mama Mia!' after COVID delays

After several COVID-19 related delays, southeast Nebraskans can finally take a trip to the Greek islands, without leaving Sunland, by attending Community Players’ season-opening performance of ‘Mama Mia!’
The show follows Sophie’s search for her birth father so he can attend her wedding. When three men from her mother, Donna’s, past arrive on the eve of her nuptials, it adds confusion to both mother and daughters’ lives.
“This is the longest pre-show of any Community Players production, ever, since this was supposed to close the 2019-2020 season,” Jamie Ulmer, Community Players’ managing artistic director, said. “Then we were hoping to do it at some point last season, and now instead it’s going to open the 2021-2022 season. I think with everything that’s been going on, it brings the importance of the fun of a show like this to the forefront. So just come, relax, check your brain at the door, sing along in your head to all the ABBA music that you have known your whole life.”
Ulmer said that while ‘Mama Mia!’ is considered a jukebox musical, the use of ABBA’s songs seamlessly fit into the story.
“It’s not like a lot of jukebox musicals, where it’s very blatant that ‘we are just doing this conflict in the plot so we can sing this song,’” Ulmer said. “You would totally think that these songs were all written for this show.”
Donna is played by Colleen Bade, who said she knew she wanted to play this part after seeing the movie depiction in 2008. She said she relates to Donna, as she’s watching her two teenage daughters grow up and become adults, similarly to how Donna does with Sophie.
“Teri Wilson and I, who plays Tanya, we did ‘Mama Mia!’ at the Lincoln Community Playhouse in 2018. I played Rosie for that show, and she’s reprised her Tanya roll, but this time I get to be Donna,” Bade said.
While Bade has acted on and off throughout the years in Lincoln and Hickman, this is her first time back to the Community Players stage since ‘I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change’ in 2004.
“I’m kind of excited to do a show here again, just because there are a lot of people in the community that I know still live here from when I went to high school here,” Bade said. “So it’ll be fun to see some of the old faces. It hasn’t changed much. Jamie was the last director that I worked with. I know they’ve done some updates, but it feels the same to me.”
The rest of the cast includes Tina Rowe as bride-to-be, Sophie, with Callan Williams, Kurt Conradt and Dan Wiedel as Sophie’s possible fathers. Donna’s best friends and the rest of her girl group, “Donna and the Dynamos” are played by Teri Wilson and Teri Vidlak, and additional cast members include Adam Umland, Natalie Frahm, Samantha Oakes, Hayden Moss, Callen Behrends, Elizabeth Philson, Dawn Hirschler, Judy Vrbka, and Emily Allen. The production is directed by Ulmer, with music direction by Alex Wooten, and choreography by Kayleigh Schadwinkel-Hickman.
Community Players has been adapting their COVID procedures to ensure the comfort and safety of all volunteers and staff, and updating their plan weekly according to the latest Directed Health Measures, which can be found at beatricecommunityplayers.com/coronavirus-update
At this time, Ulmer said Community Players is once again requiring that audiences wear masks, but cast will not be performing in masks, and the theater will remain at 100% capacity unless otherwise required.
“But we’ll update weekly, because this show does run for three weeks,” Ulmer said. “So every Friday, we will evaluate what the numbers are looking like, and if we can take the masks away or if we have to keep them. At this point, we will be at full capacity for the whole run unless the state changes any kind of Directed Health Measures, which we don’t anticipate.”
The show runs for three weeks: Sept. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30p.m., and Sept. 12, 19 and 26 at 2p.m.
Ticket prices are $18 for adults and $12 for children and students, with discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located at 412 Ella Street in Beatrice, which is open weekdays from noon to 5p.m., and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling 402-228-1801, or online at beatricecommunityplayers.com