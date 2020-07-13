Community Players prepares to reopen to public with restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since closing to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Players is planning to hold auditions for two shows that will have in-person seating or online streaming viewing options.

Auditions are planned for Monday and Tuesday at the theater, located at 412 Ella St. in Beatrice, beginning at 7 p.m.

“The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon & Mrs. Levine” is a comedic play involving the exchange of letters between an overbearing mother and her 31-year-old runaway son. The play is constructed so it is only partially memorized, as much of it is reading letters back between the two characters, and the characters do not share the same playing space, allowing the show to observe social distance guidelines.

Community Players’ managing artistic director Jamie Ulmer called “Outrageous Adventures” a bonus special event to the 2020-2021 season, which “Silent Sky” was already a scheduled performance that was placed ahead of the planned season opener “The Music Man.”

“It’s only five people in the cast, so they can be spread out a little bit better than if you were doing a big musical with 20 to 30 people in the cast all singing and dancing,” Ulmer explained.