Community Players prepares to reopen to public with restrictions
Community Players prepares to reopen to public with restrictions

For the first time since closing to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Players is planning to hold auditions for two shows that will have in-person seating or online streaming viewing options. Auditions will be held at the theater, located at 412 Ella St. in Beatrice, on July 13 and 14 beginning at 7 p.m.

For the first time since closing to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Players is planning to hold auditions for two shows that will have in-person seating or online streaming viewing options.

Auditions are planned for Monday and Tuesday at the theater, located at 412 Ella St. in Beatrice, beginning at 7 p.m.

“The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon & Mrs. Levine” is a comedic play involving the exchange of letters between an overbearing mother and her 31-year-old runaway son.  The play is constructed so it is only partially memorized, as much of it is reading letters back between the two characters, and the characters do not share the same playing space, allowing the show to observe social distance guidelines.

Community Players’ managing artistic director Jamie Ulmer called “Outrageous Adventures” a bonus special event to the 2020-2021 season, which “Silent Sky” was already a scheduled performance that was placed ahead of the planned season opener “The Music Man.”

“It’s only five people in the cast, so they can be spread out a little bit better than if you were doing a big musical with 20 to 30 people in the cast all singing and dancing,” Ulmer explained.

“Silent Sky” follows the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt during a time of important scientific discoveries.

Ulmer said the plan for in-person tickets include following new protocols including smaller house sizes with socially distanced seating. He said after these shows he hopes the season will go as originally scheduled, but that that hasn’t been determined yet.

Other planned shows this season include “Elf the Musical," “Clue on Stage," “The Three Musketeers” and “Desperate Measures." Acting Up shows include “Disney’s Frozen Jr.," “Milo Normal and the Ghastlyville Creepies” and “Once Upon a Pine: the Adventures of Pinocchio."

Due to current health restrictions, individuals auditioning will be required to sign up in advance for an audition time on the theater’s website at beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions, wear a mask when arriving and submit to a temperature check at the door. People can audition for one or both productions.

“Outrageous Adventures” will perform Aug. 7-9, 14-16, with “Silent Sky” performances taking place Sept. 11-13, 18-20.

More information about auditions or purchasing tickets can be found by calling 402-228-1801, or online at beatricecommunityplayers.com.

