It's all aboard for “Murder on the Orient Express” at the Community Players beginning this weekend.

There will be six performances of the play at the theatre by the 10 cast members.

Guest director Rachele Stoops of Lincoln said the play is a murder mystery.

“It’s fun because it’s not a melodrama and not typically what you expect,” she said. “It’s different from the book and will leave the audience thinking.”

She noted there are a lot of accents, and it will take time to adjust.

“It’s more than entertainment. It will suck you in.”

Stoops has a bachelor’s degree in Theatre and was involved as an actor for several years. She said she had gotten married and had children and as they got older, she became more involved at the Playhouse. Eventually she got a teaching certificate and worked with an alternative high school in Lincoln where she started a theatre class.

“Before that I had done some children’s church programs and had done some work with some kid’s camps with the Haymarket program,” she said. “I typically work with the Angels Theatre programs.”

She has also director roles at the Playhouse in Lincoln. She was a board member of the Nebraska Community Theatre Association and became friends with Tyler Rinne from Community Players.

“The theatre community is so small and a lot of friends from Lincoln were coming to Beatrice to see shows,” she said.

Stoops had previously served as a director for a Reader’s Theatre at Community Players during Covid.

“Jamie had approached a friend and I about directing this play since he was leaving and it sounded fun,” she said. “So here we are.”

She said that she has had a lot of fun working with the cast.

“I’m a teacher at Graduation Pathways in Lincoln and to be able to spend time with people who want to be here has been so much fun. The cast is incredible.”

Community Players Director Jamie Ulmer has been involved as a producer and designer in the current show, however, has been transitioning as he is scheduled to leave the organization later this month for an opportunity in Lawrence, Kansas.

“This will be the last weekend I am opening doors for people at Community Players,” he said. “It’s a little bittersweet, but it’s not been any different than having a guest director in the past. I’m really excited to get started in Lawrence.”

