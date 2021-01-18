Community Players receives grant

Community Players in Beatrice was announced as the recipient of $15,000 in funding through the latest round of the HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program.
Community Players was one of 31 small businesses selected in the second round of the grant program which will distribute more than $1.2 million to 98 businesses in Main Street communities in the US, and is the only Nebraska business selected to receive grant funding.
“Keeping our patrons, volunteers, and employees safe while expanding our potential impact will be possible thanks to this grant. We are thrilled the theater has been recognized with this funding,” Jamie Ulmer, Community Players managing artistic director, said.
The grant, part of Main Street America’s Hartbeat of Main Street Grant Program was sponsored by The Hartford.
The grant award will be used to pay for COVID-19 safety measures including air scrubbers and touchless fixtures in public restrooms, video equipment for filming and streaming shows, and accessibility upgrades to the facility.
“The Pandemic continues to be a major challenge to our small businesses; it is rewarding to see Community Players and Beatrice awarded this grant, it was well deserved. It also serves as a reminder that our small businesses need our support, let’s challenge ourselves to support local shops during these difficult winter months so they can continue on and recover.” said the Main Street Beatrice Executive Director, Michael Sothan.
Community Players produces a variety of entertainment and educational programming features performers from throughout southeast Nebraska. Annually the organization’s programming brings more than 7,000 patrons to Beatrice from more than 30 different communities.
“This grant also recognizes the invaluable impact cultural institutions and small businesses make in our communities and local economies. Investing in our sustainability will be a key component of the post-pandemic recovery and rediscovery of our communities,” Ulmer said.
Thousands of businesses from across the country applied for funding. Grants awards ranged between $5,000 and $15,000.
Grant proposals were judged based on feasibility, the extent to which the grant will help address an acute business need or help a business owner implement innovative solutions to address COVID-19-related challenges, opportunity for other businesses to learn from work, how the grant would help improve the viability of business, the business’s commitment to giving back to their community and/or community engagement and strength of letters of recommendation and supporting documents.