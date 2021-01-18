Community Players receives grant

Community Players in Beatrice was announced as the recipient of $15,000 in funding through the latest round of the HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program.

Community Players was one of 31 small businesses selected in the second round of the grant program which will distribute more than $1.2 million to 98 businesses in Main Street communities in the US, and is the only Nebraska business selected to receive grant funding.

“Keeping our patrons, volunteers, and employees safe while expanding our potential impact will be possible thanks to this grant. We are thrilled the theater has been recognized with this funding,” Jamie Ulmer, Community Players managing artistic director, said.

The grant, part of Main Street America’s Hartbeat of Main Street Grant Program was sponsored by The Hartford.

The grant award will be used to pay for COVID-19 safety measures including air scrubbers and touchless fixtures in public restrooms, video equipment for filming and streaming shows, and accessibility upgrades to the facility.