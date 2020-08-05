Community Players returns to in-person programming, with restrictions

Another unique addition is that the first Friday performance of the show will be recorded and available for online viewing from August 10-16. This allows people wanting to stay home, or those who live far away, to still see the show.

Duffy said that even with these changes, “Outrageous Adventures” is the same quality of show expected at Community Players.

“With looking for a show to fit in this time slot, we really had two criteria that we were looking for,” Jamie Ulmer, Community Players managing artistic director, said. “One, the show had to be a small cast. No more than three. And second, the show had to be a comedy, because everyone needs a comedy right now. This show just absolutely, perfectly fits the bill for that.”

Ulmer said the process of staging this show was much quicker than regular shows, and admitted that they would not have done a two-person production like “Outrageous Adventures” had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This really kind of forced us to do this quick reevaluation of what kind of programming we can do,” Ulmer said. “I think as an organization, we’ve really stepped up to the challenge very nicely…If people really like this kind of quick, little show, we can certainly look at doing [more].”