Community Players returns to in-person programming, with restrictions

After months of holding online performances and activities due to COVID-19, Community Players has returned to staging in-person shows with an atypical play choice: “The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon & Mrs. Levine.”
The show follows an exchange of letters between a mother, Mrs. Levine, and her 31-year-old runaway son, Sheldon. Sheldon blames his mother for breaking up his marriage and ruining his life, and his mother can't understand why something so trivial should bother him.
Grant Bennett, who plays Sheldon, described his character as long-suffering, but that while Mrs. Levine is overbearing, she “kind of” means well.
“It’s really just fraught with subtext and all that good stuff,” Bennett said. “It’s not a healthy relationship, but it’s relatable, for lack of a better term.”
While the story line may seem gloomy, Bennett said it’s actually lighthearted and that he hopes the audience has some big laughs.
“To get back on stage was a dream,” said Rosalie Duffy, who plays Mrs. Levine. “Especially with this part. I just love doing wacky characters who can go over the top.”
“We need a little levity nowadays,” Bennett said.
Since the show only has two characters, they are able to social distance for a majority of the run-time. The show will also not have an intermission, has limited seating, and the audience will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked when entering the theater.
Another unique addition is that the first Friday performance of the show will be recorded and available for online viewing from August 10-16. This allows people wanting to stay home, or those who live far away, to still see the show.
Duffy said that even with these changes, “Outrageous Adventures” is the same quality of show expected at Community Players.
“With looking for a show to fit in this time slot, we really had two criteria that we were looking for,” Jamie Ulmer, Community Players managing artistic director, said. “One, the show had to be a small cast. No more than three. And second, the show had to be a comedy, because everyone needs a comedy right now. This show just absolutely, perfectly fits the bill for that.”
Ulmer said the process of staging this show was much quicker than regular shows, and admitted that they would not have done a two-person production like “Outrageous Adventures” had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This really kind of forced us to do this quick reevaluation of what kind of programming we can do,” Ulmer said. “I think as an organization, we’ve really stepped up to the challenge very nicely…If people really like this kind of quick, little show, we can certainly look at doing [more].”
The show runs Aug. 7-8 and 21-22 at 7:30 p.m., and Aug. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students. Season Ticket holders from 2019-2020 may use any of their remaining admissions from last season towards this production.
Tickets can be reserved at the box office, located at 412 Ella St., or by calling 402-228-1801. To efficiently seat all patrons with social distance guidelines, online sales are temporarily suspended.
Details about purchasing tickets for the online show will be announced at beatricecommunityplayers.com/outrageous-adventures
Community Players’ next show, “Silent Sky”, will be the regular 2020-2021 season opener.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.