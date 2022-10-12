Community Players show opens Friday

“Four Old Broads” will take the stage at the Community Players beginning this weekend.

Jamie Ulmer, Managing Artistic, Director, said the comedy is pure entertainment.

“It’s a combination of 'Golden Girls' with a little 'Murder She Wrote' just for fun,” Ulmer said.

The play is set in Petula, Georgia in 1992 at a retirement home. The ladies are trying to spice up their lives a bit according to Ulmer, but they are sidetracked by sinister nurses, a retired Elvis impersonator, and the weekly Bingo game.

“There is no deep message in this show,” he said. “It is just here to make you laugh. It’s two hours of entertainment.”

“A funny or odd thing about the scene of the show was taken from the color scheme and decorations of the lobby of the Community Players building in the early 1990s,” he said. “It’s very mauve and teal.”

Ulmer said they rated the show as PG-13. There are seven members of the cast.

Playing a former burlesque star, Beatrice Shelton, is Teri Vidlak. Janette Drohman appears as Eaddy Mae Clayton, a former nurse and religious lady. Imogene Fletcher is the newest resident and is played by Lynette Boyce. Julie Schleufer is Maude Jenkins, a funeral and soap opera obsessive. Michaela Garland is the rude and pushy nurse, Pat Jones. Ruby Sue Bennet is a quiet, romance-novel-loving nurse, played by Grace Woebbecke.

Merle Jobman plays Sam Smith, a retired Elvis impersonator and Cassanova. He is one of the only male cast members in “Four Old Broads.”

“It’s been a fun role to play,” Jobman said. “I have some really funny lines. All the women have been so kind to me during rehearsals too."

Jobman has been involved in Community players for several years. He’s worked behind the scenes and said now he wants to be on stage all the time.

The comedy will run October 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and on Oct. 16, 23 at 2 p.m. The box office, located at 412 Ella Street in Beatrice is open from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling 402-228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Ticket prices for “Four Old Broads” are $19 for adults and $13 for children and students. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.