Community Players to bring holiday cheer with 'Elf the Musical'

With only four-and-a-half weeks to work, the Community Players prepared “Elf the Musical,” a show that promises laughter and holiday spirit.

The musical will play at the Community Players in early December, starting this Friday.

Missy Marlatt, who’s been active in the Community Players for almost two decades now, directed the show. In the past, she mostly acted and worked in production, but she also tested her footing in production leadership.

“I do have a history with directing some things,” she said. “I directed a one man show here. Actually our Santa in this show starred in that. It was called ‘Santa Land Diaries,’ and he played an elf in that. So it’s kind of funny to feel like I’ve come full circle.”

In terms of plot and style, the play was inspired by the movie starring Will Ferrell. Marlatt said they’ve tried to imbue it with the same richness of comedy.

“Audiences can expect lots of laughs,” she said. “Honestly, I feel like people are going to walk away with their faces hurting from smiling so much. Everyone knows the classic ‘Elf’ the movie story, and that is contained within this. It’s a little bit different on stage, but it still holds all the classic Buddy the Elf story.”

John Francis will star as Buddy the Elf. Since coming to Beatrice nine years ago, he’s been active in the Community Players.

As the Beatrice Middle School music teacher, Francis has been practicing alongside current and former students.

“It’s fun to see a side of them that I don’t always get to see,” he said. “And I think it’s kind of fun for them to get to see a side of me they don’t get a lot… I’ll be sort of channeling my inner Will Ferrell, but I’m putting my own spin on things, too.”

Francis said even with experience, stage fright doesn’t totally fade away, but he is looking forward to the show.

“I just love it,” he said. “It’s a small town theater that puts on professional quality shows. We get who we get and make the best of it, and it always seems to go well.”

Marlatt said the less than five week time crunch, a week or two shorter than usual, demanded a lot out of her and the cast, but they grew to the challenge.

“Watching this cast blossom in this four-and-a-half weeks has been amazing,” she said. “It’s like watching these flowers blossom on stage. If you water it, it will grow.”

Jenny Sutphin will play Jovie, Buddy’s love interest. Mike Fox will play Walter, Buddy’s father, and Paige Patton and Tandon Paben will play Buddy’s stepmom and half-brother, respectively.

Additional cast members include Kaydence Ballue, Jaci Baxa, Callen Behrends, Matthew Bejjani, Makenna Blum, Gretchen Foley, Brian Foley, Kaylynn Harder, Arihanna Marlatt, Nolan Marlatt, Patrick Marlatt, Tina Rowe, Brielle Toland, Abigail Trantham, Sophia Tunink, Leena Tunink, Marshall Tuttle, Abby VanLaningham, and Elizabeth Veverka.

Zoe Tien directed the music and Nolan Marlatt directed choreography.

“Elf the Musical” will show at the Community Players at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12. Ticket prices are $18 for adults and $12 for children and students, with discounts available for groups numbering 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located at 412 Ella Street, which is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances.

Masks will be required.

Reservations can be made by calling 402-228-1801 or by going online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0