Community Players to end season on a high note

The Beatrice Community Players will end their season with a comedic showdown set in the Wild West.

A new western musical comedy, “Desperate Measures” will take stage beginning Friday.

Community players Managing Artistic Director Jamie Ulmer directed the show. Judy Vrbka is the music director.

“It is just a lot of fun,” Ulmer said. “It really is the perfect kind of show for summer. It’s what everybody always says they want in a show. It’s fast paced. It’s funny. It doesn’t make you think at all. It really does just allow you to sit back and have a good time.”

Set in the Arizona territory, the musical follows the story of Johnny Blood after he kills a man during a bar fight. Blood finds himself in jail, and several kooky characters come to help him escape his fate at the gallows.

“The characters are all very stereotypical,” Ulmer said. “There’s literally a mustache-twirling villain. There’s the hero all in white. There’s the whacky side-kick characters.”

Nick Sutphin, who plays Johnny Blood, has been involved in shows with the Community Players since 2014. Sutphin said it’s these kinds of comedic shows he enjoys the most.

“Johnny Blood … isn’t the sharpest cactus in the desert,” Sutphin said. “…It’s a lot fun and over-the-top.”

But comedies, despite their appearance, don’t come easily, Ulmer said.

“It’s more work than you think,” he said. “There’s an old adage, ‘Dying is easy; comedy is hard.’ The smoother and more spontaneous comedy is, you’ve had to work twice as hard.”

Sutphin said he enjoyed the challenge presented by the musical complexity of the show, and his baritone voice had to stretch to hit tenor notes for his part.

“I had to test myself and get outside my comfort zone,” he said. “I really enjoyed that.”

Above all, Sutphin said he enjoyed working with his fellow cast members.

“I met so many of my friends here at the theater,” he said. “Acting in these shows is an excuse to spend hours with some of your best friends.”

Ulmer said the Community Players is one of the first few theaters in the country performing the show.

“We really pride ourselves on giving that mix of the classic shows and new works,” he said. “That’s just as important. This is one of those shows that you’ve probably never heard of, but you’re going to be really entertained by it.”

The cast of six includes Sutphin as Johnny Blood, Skip Philson as Father Morse, John Francis as Sheriff Martin Green, Marikita Saure as Bella Rose, Lizzy Veverka as Sister Mary Jo and Callan Williams as Governor Von Richterhenkenpflichtgetruber.

“Desperate Measures” will show at the Community Players at 7:30 p.m. on June 10, 11, 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. on June 12 and 19. Ticket prices are $18 for adults and $12 for children and students, with discounts available for groups numbering 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located at 412 Ella Street, which is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances.

Reservations can be made by calling 402-228-1801 or by going online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

