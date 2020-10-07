Community Players to hold downtown ghost tour

The community can learn about the supernatural aspects of Yesterday’s Lady, the Carnegie Building, and other Beatrice landmarks this weekend with the Gage County ghosts historic walking tour.

It’s the second year that Community Players has organized this fundraiser for the theater, and Community Players’ managing artistic director Jamie Ulmer said the accounts are as accurate as possible.

“Several of them are firsthand experiences. The stories that we tell here at the theater are actual experiences that our volunteers and myself have had in the building,” Ulmer said. “Others are we’ve done some research and have some history about what happened in the community. So we haven’t made anything up. But it’s all as historically accurate as a ghost story can be.”

A group of 10 people will depart every 45 minutes beginning at 7 p.m. on both Oct. 9 and 10, starting at Community Players and ending at Stone Hollow Brewery. The tour has four sessions scheduled for each night.

Ulmer said face coverings will be required at in-door settings, and optional when outside. He said alcoholic drinks will be available at both the theater and the brewery, but that participants cannot take them on the tour.