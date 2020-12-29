Community Players to hold online New Year's Eve variety show

Fans of local theater can watch a variety of performances to ring in 2021 from the comfort of their own homes, as Community Players has organized an online New Year’s Eve concert.

Jamie Ulmer, the theater’s managing artistic director, explained that the one-hour show will include a variety of music performed by Community Players performers from both ends of the country and here at the local stage, ending in a count down.

“We’re filming and editing it all together, so it won’t be a live stream, but the reason for that is then people can watch at any time after noon on New Year’s Eve,” Ulmer said. “So say you want to watch it at 7 p.m. then put the kids to bed. They’ll have had a little countdown with the family. Or you can watch it New Year’s Day, because it will stay available for a couple of days if people can’t watch it on New Year’s Eve.”

The show will also feature an preview of “Say Goodnight Gracie”, a fall production that was rescheduled due to the increase of local COVID cases.

The one-man show tells the real-life of comedian George Burns, who will be played by Bruce Hahn. The new dates for that show are Jan. 7-10, and any ticket reservations for the previous dates in November will be transferred.