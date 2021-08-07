Community Players to host Beatrice 6 theater project next weekend

All performances will be filmed for an upcoming documentary series directed by Nanfu Wang, which is expected to release sometime next year. The television network where the documentary will be released has not been announced at this time.

Ulmer said the filmmakers have been in communication with the real people involved in the Beatrice 6 case, and that they are aware the production and documentary are happening. He said a few of the individuals, or their families, have said they will be attending a performance.

Directing the stage production is New York City based director and playwright, Cecilia Rubino.

Rubino said her hope for the production is that it causes audiences to challenge their assumptions and think from multiple perspectives.

“One of the things that theater does is you have many characters, and they all have their own sense of truth and their own stories to tell, and those stories can be in conflict with one another,” Rubino said. “That’s part of being a community, you are not always going to agree with one another. So people who may have different opinions can come and listen to the story from different vantage points.”