Community Players to host Beatrice 6 theater project next weekend

After months of preparations, Community Players in Beatrice, in tandem with a team of award-winning documentary filmmakers, are about to premiere a theatre project examining the Beatrice 6 case and its aftermath.
Aptly named “Gage County, NE," the production is based on court records, investigative materials, news reports and first-hand accounts of the case, and examines the circumstances that led to the conviction and the subsequent events that made national headlines and continue to affect the community today.
The Beatrice 6, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Thomas Winslow, James Dean, Kathleen Gonzalez, Debra Shelden and the estate of Joseph White, were convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment.
They were arrested in March and April 1989, and ultimately spent a combined 75 years in prison until DNA evidence showed another man had committed the crime. In 2016, a federal jury awarded the six a combined $28.1 million.
Since then, opinions from the community have varied on who is ultimately at fault, whether the six were still related to the murder in some way or if they should receive payment, and there’s been numerous complaints about the countywide half-cent sales tax enacted in January of 2020 to help pay for the judgment.
“This is a story that is about our community, and I think it’s right that it’s being told by people from the community,” Community Players’ managing artistic director, Jamie Ulmer, said. “This story was going to be told, and it should be told in Beatrice by people who are impacted by it.”
All performances will be filmed for an upcoming documentary series directed by Nanfu Wang, which is expected to release sometime next year. The television network where the documentary will be released has not been announced at this time.
Ulmer said the filmmakers have been in communication with the real people involved in the Beatrice 6 case, and that they are aware the production and documentary are happening. He said a few of the individuals, or their families, have said they will be attending a performance.
Directing the stage production is New York City based director and playwright, Cecilia Rubino.
Rubino said her hope for the production is that it causes audiences to challenge their assumptions and think from multiple perspectives.
“One of the things that theater does is you have many characters, and they all have their own sense of truth and their own stories to tell, and those stories can be in conflict with one another,” Rubino said. “That’s part of being a community, you are not always going to agree with one another. So people who may have different opinions can come and listen to the story from different vantage points.”
Rubino has recently written and directed theater pieces which have performed at Lincoln Center's Walter Reade and Bruno Walter Theaters, The New Victory at 42nd Street, Jefferson Market Playhouse, Irondale Theater Center, and the New York Fringe. “From the Fire,” a piece that she wrote and directed, with music composed by Elizabeth Swados, won the UK Music Theater Awards for Best Music, Best Production and Best New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.
Rubino said a continued theme in her work has been looking at how communities collectively grapple with trauma and also look to better the world for the next generation, which is a reason why she thinks she was selected to direct the production.
“It’s really clearly a local story. It’s something that’s reverberated for almost 40 years now here. But it is a national story, too…Random violence happens, and we don’t understand why it happens, but sadly there are reverberations and repercussions in the families and in the communities,” Rubino said. “And then the question of how to deal with that complexity I think is something theaters importantly can do, in the act of telling stories to one another about how we grapple with things that we don’t understand.”
Rubino noted that the majority of the actors in the production are from Beatrice, and that they have been able to tell firsthand accounts or family connections to the Beatrice 6 case and those involved.
Paige Patton said that while her hometown is Fairbury, located in nearby Jefferson County, she found a personal connection to the case as that is where the 1989 trial took place.
In addition to being a member of the ensemble chorus, Patton plays Lisa Podendorf, who at the time was a Beatrice High School student that said she witnessed Ada JoAnn Taylor, Joseph White, Thomas Winslow and Beth Winslow get out of a car outside Wilson’s apartment the morning of the murder.
Patton said before she auditioned for the production, she watched a documentary about the case and tried to learn more about who Podendorf was.
“Just listening to how some community members knew her then, and know her now,” Patton explained. “But it’s also kind of my own take on it, just because there’s not a lot about her mentioned in this, other than she was the 17 year old who first said the names JoAnn and Joseph. So it’s a bit of real, and it’s a bit of what I thought Lisa would say and how she would react in that moment.”
Playing Dr. Wayne Price, who served as a reserve deputy sheriff in 1989 in addition to being a licensed clinical psychologist that interviewed several of the Beatrice 6, is Mason Gustafson.
Gustafson said it was interesting to gather information about a person while being careful about how to portray him.
“Especially in a community like this where things are so tightly knit, you do want to be careful,” Gustafson said. “You don’t want to fictionalize someone in any way…Here we are and we’re telling this story, and it’s about one thing, but you need to look at a person as a whole person, who was a lot more than just this and this part of his life. He had a lot more going on, as well.”
Rubino said she’s been very impressed with all of the actors, and that they’ve done a remarkable job of telling a really complicated story.
The show runs for one weekend only: Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:30p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2p.m. Following the opening night’s performance, there will also be a talkback with Rubino and the cast.
“The talkback really provides almost a cathartic opportunity for the audience to reflect and to just dialogue a little bit after a show like this, and to hear from Cecilia and the filmmakers about their process a bit, but also just to have that opportunity to sit there in a room with people who have just shared this experience and decompress a little,” Ulmer said. “I really would encourage anyone who is concerned or apprehensive about the show, the Friday would be a great night to come so that you can participate in that reflection of the performance, and to not judge anything until you come and see the show and have an opportunity to engage with it.”
Ticket prices are $18 for adults and $12 for students, and can be purchased at the box office, located at 412 Ella Street, on weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances, as well as by calling (402) 228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.