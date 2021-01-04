Community Players to perform rescheduled play following career of George Burns

Hahn said in researching Burns’ performances, he found that they were always down-to-earth and natural. He said that is an aspect he’s been working on in his performance.

“Much of the time I’m actually addressing the audience,” Hahn said. “It’s got to be casual and it’s got to be natural, like you’re talking to a friend. And the other times, generally when he’s not talking to the audience, he’s talking to Gracie in his head. So I watched a lot of their interactions, also, to get a sense of that. Quite a couple.”

Ulmer said audiences do not need to know about Burns or his career to enjoy the play.

“I think it’s a good message with the show, to kind of bring his message back and explore who he was and how he really kept going,” Ulmer said. “He was scheduled to perform on his hundredth birthday. Due to health issues he couldn’t, but up until a few months before he died he was planning to do a big Las Vegas show. So it’s kind of inspirational for people to keep going, and just a good story to hear.”

While no cases of COVID-19 have been directly associated with attendance at or participation in Community Players’ shows, Ulmer said postponing the show was the most responsible thing to do.