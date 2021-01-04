Community Players to perform rescheduled play following career of George Burns

After being postponed for a couple months due to local COVID-19 cases, Community Players is finally able to tell their audience goodnight in the latest show, “Say Goodnight, Gracie.”
The play follows the story of real-life comedian George Burns throughout his career in vaudeville, radio, film and television, and his marriage to Gracie Allen.
Playing Burns is Community Players alum Bruce Hahn in his first solo performance.
Hahn said he first read the script over a year ago and loved it, and then when the pandemic started he thought the show would be a way for the theater to continue doing shows safely.
“I’m also at the age where I knew of George Burns,” Hahn said. “Frankly, when I was young we watched his show. I’ve always enjoyed it. I still can go back and look at some of these old shows…They’re hysterical. They’re so funny. I just thought I’m at the right age, this is something I can do. It’s been a lot of work, because it’s a big script for one person, but I love it.”
“We often stay away from one or two person shows when we are considering regular season shows,” Jamie Ulmer, managing artistic director, said. “Looking back on it now, it seems kind of silly because there are a lot of tremendous undiscovered gems like this script out there.”
Hahn said in researching Burns’ performances, he found that they were always down-to-earth and natural. He said that is an aspect he’s been working on in his performance.
“Much of the time I’m actually addressing the audience,” Hahn said. “It’s got to be casual and it’s got to be natural, like you’re talking to a friend. And the other times, generally when he’s not talking to the audience, he’s talking to Gracie in his head. So I watched a lot of their interactions, also, to get a sense of that. Quite a couple.”
Ulmer said audiences do not need to know about Burns or his career to enjoy the play.
“I think it’s a good message with the show, to kind of bring his message back and explore who he was and how he really kept going,” Ulmer said. “He was scheduled to perform on his hundredth birthday. Due to health issues he couldn’t, but up until a few months before he died he was planning to do a big Las Vegas show. So it’s kind of inspirational for people to keep going, and just a good story to hear.”
While no cases of COVID-19 have been directly associated with attendance at or participation in Community Players’ shows, Ulmer said postponing the show was the most responsible thing to do.
The theater has taken several safety precautions since starting their season last fall, including requiring face masks, temperature checks, having physically distant seating, frequent cleaning, and other facility upgrades to mitigate risks of spreading the virus. A complete list of the organization’s COVID-19 procedures and guidelines are available at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com/coronavirus-update and is updated weekly.
The show runs Jan. 7-9 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m., with all ticket reservations for the prior Nov. 19-22 dates being automatically transferred to the new dates.
Ticket prices are $18 for adults and $12 for students. There will not be an online streaming option for this show.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located at 412 Ella Street in Beatrice, on weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances, as well as by calling (402) 228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.