Community Players to present an old favorite

Actors will take the stage at the Community Players presenting an old favorite, “A Christmas Story,” beginning this weekend.

The musical version has seven show times.

Jamie Ulmer, Managing Artistic Director, said the show is nostalgic for several reasons.

“At this time of the year, people really appreciate the old classics and remind them of Christmas,” he said. “The theatre did the play version of 'A Christmas Story' in 2005.”

He said there are a lot of similarities, but also a lot of differences.

Callan Williams, who played “the old man” in both versions said he prefers the musical.

“The songs are really fun and sell the story,” he said. “There are some scenes that are in the musical that are not in the play.”

He noted that he didn’t know Frank Parker is the name of “the old man.”

“I think the only reason I know that is from a song.”

Ulmer noted this particular musical is a little more challenging than the play to direct. The music is by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

“It’s a very contemporary score, but it sounds classic," he said.

This will be the final show that Ulmer directs at Community Players as he is scheduled to depart the organization in February 2023 for an opportunity in Lawrence, Kansas. He will be involved with “Murder on the Orient Express as a producer and designer.

“Another reason the show is nostalgic is that the very first play that I directed here was a Christmas play,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and we certainly appreciate all the work that everyone has done with the musical.”

“The Christmas Story” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17. The noon matinees will be held on Dec. 11, 17, and 18. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-228-1801 or at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com .

Ulmer noted that tickets are selling out quickly.