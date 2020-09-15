Community prepares for Homestead Fest event this weekend

Beatrice’s Homestead Days may be canceled this year, but a new summer festival has been organized for this weekend with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Homestead Fest will take place Sept. 18-20, and includes exhibits at the Gage County Museum and Beatrice Public Library, music at Homestead National Monument, and a marathon and cycling tour, among other things.
In 2019, more than 20,000 people attended Homestead Days, according to the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Director Angie Bruna said they wanted to still hold an event that celebrates the community, noting that canceling Homestead Days and the pandemic were huge economic impacts on local businesses.
“It’s also a great opportunity for us to try and find ways to safely celebrate, and bring people together around the circumstances that have been hovering over us,” Bruna said.
Bruna explained that the name Homestead Fest is to help attendees know it’s a related event, but not the same scale as Homestead Days. Traditional Homestead Days events such as activities in the park, the parade and Main Street Beatrice’s Ribfest will not take place due to recent health measures.
“That’s been unfortunate, but I think it’s still great to see the community getting together and have an opportunity to still celebrate as a community this year,” Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said.
Bruna said the Chamber has planned events similar to the ones that are canceled, including a Cruise Night in lieu of a parade, as well as fireworks at the West Scott Baseball Complex.
“Whether you’re sitting in lawn chairs socially distanced in groups, or if you are sitting in your car you can still watch the fireworks,” Bruna explained.
Events start Friday, Sept. 18 with a Women of Influence Exhibit at the Gage County Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a quilt at stitchery exhibit at Beatrice Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Cruise Night in downtown Beatrice with a picture station at the Beatrice Public School Administration parking lot from 6-9 p.m., and Community Players’ performance of “Silent Sky” at 7:30 p.m. The exhibit and Community Players show will also occur throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, there is a gravel grinder bicycle ride event at the West Scott Baseball Complex at 7 a.m., the Homestead Cycling Tour at Stone Hollow and Chief Standing Bear Trail at 7:3 0a.m., the Hoppy Half Marathon and 5K at Stone Hollow and Chief Standing Bear Trail at 8 a.m., the Jay Husker Flea Market and Swap Meet at Chautauqua Park from 8a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oktoberfest at Stone Hollow Brewery at 9 a.m.
Homestead National Monument has the Many Moccasins Dance Troupe and Rose Clauson performances taking place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. There will also be a monster truck summer national at Beatrice Speedway at 1p.m. and 7p.m., and fireworks at the West Scott Baseball Complex at 8:30 p.m.
The flea market will continue on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Chautauqua Park, in addition to a classic and street rod car show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homestead will also have another performance, the Kenny Janak Orchestra, at 2 p.m.
Bruna said the Chamber will also be holding their annual raffle, with this year’s prizes being a pergola with a swing, and $100 in Chamber checks that can be spent at their business member locations.
More information can be found at the Homestead Days Beatrice Facebook page.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.