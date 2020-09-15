Community prepares for Homestead Fest event this weekend

Bruna said the Chamber has planned events similar to the ones that are canceled, including a Cruise Night in lieu of a parade, as well as fireworks at the West Scott Baseball Complex.

“Whether you’re sitting in lawn chairs socially distanced in groups, or if you are sitting in your car you can still watch the fireworks,” Bruna explained.

Events start Friday, Sept. 18 with a Women of Influence Exhibit at the Gage County Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a quilt at stitchery exhibit at Beatrice Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Cruise Night in downtown Beatrice with a picture station at the Beatrice Public School Administration parking lot from 6-9 p.m., and Community Players’ performance of “Silent Sky” at 7:30 p.m. The exhibit and Community Players show will also occur throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, there is a gravel grinder bicycle ride event at the West Scott Baseball Complex at 7 a.m., the Homestead Cycling Tour at Stone Hollow and Chief Standing Bear Trail at 7:3 0a.m., the Hoppy Half Marathon and 5K at Stone Hollow and Chief Standing Bear Trail at 8 a.m., the Jay Husker Flea Market and Swap Meet at Chautauqua Park from 8a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oktoberfest at Stone Hollow Brewery at 9 a.m.