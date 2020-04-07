Community prepares socially distanced Easter activities

While it may look like COVID-19 is making individuals give up Easter celebrations for Lent, area groups have gotten creative instead.
Starting April 9-13, Centenary United Methodist Church is hosting a Drive Around Easter Egg Hunt with other churches and businesses in Beatrice.
Families can scan QR codes on egg posters from the comfort of their vehicle that will post a question to answer or a task to perform before looking for another egg. More detailed instructions can be found by scanning the egg at Centenary United Methodist Church.
The American Legion in Beatrice is planning to hold a drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Children aged zero through nine are invited to participate. Families instructed to drive through the parking lot and around the east side of the Veterans Club, located at 701 Dorsey St., where Easter Bunnies will hand out treats.
Several churches are planning to livestream Easter service through Facebook, as they have with regular services.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church will hold televised mass through the City of Beatrice Channel 181 on Wednesday, April 8 at 8a.m. This live stream can also be accessed through ch181.beatrice.ne.gov
On Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday, Pastor Robert Barnhill will Facebook live stream service through the "St Joseph Catholic Parish, Beatrice" page. The Thursday and Friday services are scheduled for 7p.m., and the Saturday service is scheduled for 8:30p.m.
Then on Sunday, April 12 at 9 a.m., the St. John Lutheran Church is holding a drive-in theater experience at the Gage County Fairgrounds.
Attendees will drive onto the fairgrounds, located at 1000 West Scott Street in Beatrice, and tune their car radios to a short-range station identified that day. Individuals wanting to participate from their homes can tune into KWBE 1450 AM.
The service will consist of Easter acclamations, scripture, songs, preaching and honking, and is intended to cross all denominations.
The church released a press statement Thursday asking all guests to stay in their vehicles while on the fairground property, and that directions will be given on the FM station as guests arrive.
“In the midst of tragedy, fear, illness and despair, we as a community of faith are called to gather and to proclaim the promise of hope given to us at Easter,” Pastor Ernesto Medina said. “Now is the time we must come together and be community.”
