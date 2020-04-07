Community prepares socially distanced Easter activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While it may look like COVID-19 is making individuals give up Easter celebrations for Lent, area groups have gotten creative instead.

Starting April 9-13, Centenary United Methodist Church is hosting a Drive Around Easter Egg Hunt with other churches and businesses in Beatrice.

Families can scan QR codes on egg posters from the comfort of their vehicle that will post a question to answer or a task to perform before looking for another egg. More detailed instructions can be found by scanning the egg at Centenary United Methodist Church.

The American Legion in Beatrice is planning to hold a drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Children aged zero through nine are invited to participate. Families instructed to drive through the parking lot and around the east side of the Veterans Club, located at 701 Dorsey St., where Easter Bunnies will hand out treats.

Several churches are planning to livestream Easter service through Facebook, as they have with regular services.

St. Joseph's Catholic Church will hold televised mass through the City of Beatrice Channel 181 on Wednesday, April 8 at 8a.m. This live stream can also be accessed through ch181.beatrice.ne.gov