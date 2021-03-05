Community rallies around firefighter with cancer

After several years of helping the community as members of the Beatrice Rural Fire Department, a local couple has recently seen an outpouring of support in return after dealing with several months of medical issues.
On Friday, Aug. 21 around 3 p.m., Dustin McQuigg had a seizure while at his job, falling and hitting his head. When Emergency Medical Services workers arrived, McQuigg had a temperature over 105 degrees. While he was able to follow directions, he wasn’t fully coherent.
“As EMTs, you’re a horrible patient because you kind of know what’s wrong and expect the worst,” Dustin’s wife, Tiffany McQuigg, said. “Beatrice city ambulance runs up to Pickrell, so when they picked them up and took them to the hospital here he gave them a hard time and told them he wanted to drive the ambulance. He doesn’t remember that.”
Dustin McQuigg was taken to the emergency room at Beatrice Community Hospital and tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors ordered a CT scan on his head and found a spot. An MRI from Bryan West in Lincoln determined that it was an insular glioma, a type of brain cancer.
“The only way they found it is because I fell and hit my head and they did a CT scan,” Dustin said. “That’s when they found it…They’ve never really pinpointed what the seizure was from, if it was from the tumor or from the fever.”
In October, an additional brain scan was done, and McQuigg’s doctor said the tumor would eventually need to be removed. Three doctors were recommended that could and would perform the surgery, and McQuigg chose Dr. Fred Lang from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Dustin and Tiffany left for Houston on Saturday, Jan. 16. Tiffany recalled that their coworkers on the fire department held signs wishing Dustin good luck and a speedy recovery as they drove out of town.
Several appointments and 10 days later, Dustin underwent a 12 hour surgery. Tiffany wasn’t allowed in due to COVID concerns, so she was updated every couple hours.
“They went in and removed 80% of the tumor,” Tiffany said. “They couldn’t remove it all because it was in part of his motor movements. So that’s what they will work on, getting the rest of it. They call it diffuse because it’s through a lot of tissue and there’s just no clear edges to it. This cancer, only 3% of the cells were growing, so that’s way better than the other kinds of cancers. They did tell him that once he beats this cancer, it will not come back, and it doesn’t move to any other part of the body.”
Dustin said he asked if he could keep the tumor, but the hospital wouldn’t let him. However, he did get to keep the 81 staples in his head once they were removed.
Dustin was out of work for 30 days and told he couldn’t drive for three months, but that didn’t stop him from fulfilling his goals as Beatrice Rural Fire department’s assistant chief. Tiffany and other rural fire workers would drive Dustin to calls, resulting in him being the top responder of the district last year.
“It was pretty crazy, but you can see his dedication to all of the fire stuff that we do,” Tiffany said.
The two are planning for another trip to Houston to get the rest of the tumor removed. Afterwards, Tiffany said he will have to undergo proton therapy, a type of radiation therapy, for six weeks, five times a week, which they plan to do in Dallas. Dustin will also have a year of chemotherapy through the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Tiffany said the amount of support that they’ve received from the community over the last couple months has been overwhelming.
She mentioned that Beatrice High School, where she works as a special education teacher, helped raise money, Dawgs Hut printed “McQuigg Strong” shirts as a fundraiser, Extreme Motorsports Decal Signs printed stickers, Paw Prints Boarding and Grooming helped take care of the couple’s two Dalmatians, Arson and Halligan, and several neighbors helped check on the house, shovel snow and bring meals.
Dennis Lyons, the owner of the Beatrice Sonic, has organized an auction this weekend through “Better Beatrice Dollar Auction :)” on Facebook, where a number of local businesses and people have donated cash and goods, with all proceeds going to the McQuigg family.
Sonic is also donating a portion of their proceeds on Monday, March 8 from 5-7 p.m. Through a partnership with Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Rural Fire Department, fire trucks and an ambulance will be on the premises.
Dustin said the rural fire department is also planning a spaghetti dinner or other fundraiser, depending on when he leaves for Houston again.
“It’s just crazy to think of all the things that people did…We have good neighbors, we have good friends, and the department is good family,” Tiffany said.