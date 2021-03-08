Community rallies around firefighter with cancer

In October, an additional brain scan was done, and McQuigg’s doctor said the tumor would eventually need to be removed. Three doctors were recommended that could and would perform the surgery, and McQuigg chose Dr. Fred Lang from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Dustin and Tiffany left for Houston on Saturday, Jan. 16. Tiffany recalled that their coworkers on the fire department held signs wishing Dustin good luck and a speedy recovery as they drove out of town.

Several appointments and 10 days later, Dustin underwent a 12 hour surgery. Tiffany wasn’t allowed in due to COVID concerns, so she was updated every couple hours.

“They went in and removed 80% of the tumor,” Tiffany said. “They couldn’t remove it all because it was in part of his motor movements. So that’s what they will work on, getting the rest of it. They call it diffuse because it’s through a lot of tissue and there’s just no clear edges to it. This cancer, only 3% of the cells were growing, so that’s way better than the other kinds of cancers. They did tell him that once he beats this cancer, it will not come back, and it doesn’t move to any other part of the body.”