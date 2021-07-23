Community-signed beam added to YMCA renovation

On Friday morning, roughly three weeks after community members gathered at the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA to sign their names on a steel beam, Sampson Construction and Caspers Construction workers were ready to install the beam on the second floor of the Y.

YMCA CEO Alison Leonard said once renovations are completed on the Y’s $6 million capital campaign project, the beam will be able to be viewed as people enter the wellness room.

“It’s kind of emotional,” Leonard said. “It’s one of those pieces that is different than all the rest. It has our members’ signatures on it, our staff’s signatures on it. It kind of represents our Y as an organization of family and unity, and it’s really exciting to see that it’s going to be a permanent fixture of the YMCA, and something that we can all remember.”

Construction on the project started in March, and includes extensively remodeling both the interior and exterior of their building, which was built in 1980.

Leonard said concrete was poured on the second floor on Thursday, and that there are plans to pour concrete for the first floor starting Monday.