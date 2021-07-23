Community-signed beam added to YMCA renovation

On Friday morning, roughly three weeks after community members gathered at the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA to sign their names on a steel beam, Sampson Construction and Caspers Construction workers were ready to install the beam on the second floor of the Y.
YMCA CEO Alison Leonard said once renovations are completed on the Y’s $6 million capital campaign project, the beam will be able to be viewed as people enter the wellness room.
“It’s kind of emotional,” Leonard said. “It’s one of those pieces that is different than all the rest. It has our members’ signatures on it, our staff’s signatures on it. It kind of represents our Y as an organization of family and unity, and it’s really exciting to see that it’s going to be a permanent fixture of the YMCA, and something that we can all remember.”
Construction on the project started in March, and includes extensively remodeling both the interior and exterior of their building, which was built in 1980.
Leonard said concrete was poured on the second floor on Thursday, and that there are plans to pour concrete for the first floor starting Monday.
“So things are really starting to take shape,” Leonard said. “Then we start doing all the little fine-tuning of things, that we probably won’t see move quite as quickly.”
Leonard said nearly $4.7 million has been raised for the capital campaign so far, and that the Y has recently completed a grant application requesting $250,000. She said it’s important to reach the $5 million mark, so if the Y receives LB 566 grant money, they can match funds.
“If we do that, then we get to move on to the third phase of our Y, which will include a warm water pool,” Leonard said. “So we really say lots of prayers, and hope every day that all the hard work that we put in and all the time that we’ve put in works out and gets us where we need to go.”
While the YMCA plans to remain open the entire time, members should check their website, beatriceymca.org, or the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA Facebook page to see how or if renovations will affect their plans. Currently, the wellness center equipment has moved to half of the large gymnasium, and members are being asked to use the south entrance.