Community stays social through cruise night event

The Beatrice community emphasized the social in “social distancing” Saturday night, utilizing the old pastime of an evening cruise along Highway 77 and Highway 136.

People honked and waved from their cars, lined blocks long in some places. Some of the cars were classic, while others were decorated with items like an American flag. Residents from the Kensington Senior Living Community were able to participate as well, driving together in a bus.

Although it was rainy and somewhat cold, remarks from the event have people reminiscing on cruises they took when they were younger and asking the community when they can do it again.

The event was organized by the Jay Husker Auto Club and Main Street Beatrice. Austin Wolken, president of the Auto Club, said he got the idea from local communities holding similar events.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Overall, I think it was a great night for families to get out,” Wolken said. “A lot of families had a great time showing their kids how cruising was done back in the day. There was a lot of classic cars out that night, and I think overall everyone had a great night getting out and hitting the town.”

Main Street Director Michael Sothan noted the cruise was an opportunity for people to be social but safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.