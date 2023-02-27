Matthew West, a contemporary Christian artist, performed for around 900 people at Christ Community Church in Beatrice on Friday evening.

Attendees were from the surrounding area, Lincoln, Omaha and Kansas.

West sang new releases from his “My Story Your Glory” tour and previous chart-toppers. Throughout the evening he shared stories of people he had known.

Hope Burris of the Beatrice Salvation Army accepted a donation on stage of $1,000 for local needs from the ministry.

“It will help with a lot of needs,” she said.

Christ Community Pastor Dan Martin said the concert sold out.