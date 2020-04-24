Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Saline County
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Saline County

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the novel coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

Public Health Solutions announced Thursday evening there were three new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

All individuals were males, ranging in age from 30s-50s.

Two of these individuals are associated with Smithfield Foods in Crete, making a total of eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in the PHS district who are associated with Smithfield Foods.

PHS continues contact tracing on all newly reported COVID-19 cases.

As a follow-up to the first case of COVID-19 reported in Fillmore County on Wednesday, exposure has been determined to be close contact with an individual who was later tested and confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.

The announcement brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the PHS district to 48. Currently, there have been 28 confirmed cases reported in Gage County, 19 in Saline County, one in Fillmore County, and no confirmed cases reported in Jefferson or Thayer counties.

Concerned about COVID-19?

