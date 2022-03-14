Construction manager approved for new elementary school

The Southeast Nebraska Education Agency Board selected a construction firm for the new Beatrice elementary school during the Board’s meeting on Monday.

Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander began the meeting by discussing the scope of the building project.

“Again, to identify the project, we’re looking at a 100,000-120,000 square foot building, pre-school through fifth grade,” Alexander said. “We know that, with the pre-school, we may have some additional square footage that may be necessary… So we’re in the process of the design face of this, figuring out exactly how many square feet we’re looking at. But the building will support six to seven sections of kindergarten through fifth grade classes.”

The Board’s selection committee met in early February to review proposals from construction firms. Based on the committee’s findings, the Board met to rank the companies.

“The selection committee then determined to seek further information from four of those highest ranked firms,” he said. “We invited four back for interviews… There was Hausmann, Sampson, Boyd Jones and Johnson Controls… They were very good interviews. Each one of those firms was given 10 to 15 minutes for why they wanted to do the project. And then we were given the opportunity to ask questions.

“It was the general consensus of the selection committee that each of the companies had the ability to provide the construction management at-risk services required… However the selection committee is required to rank those proposals in order of preference based on the selection criteria.”

The committee’s findings gave preference for Johnson Controls. The SNEA Board voted to accept and adopt those findings.

“So that leaves us with the second part of the action items, which is to delegate authority to myself and Derek Aldridge to begin negotiating the contract with Johnson Controls as the construction manager at-risk,” he said.

The Board approved the action item unanimously. Alexander said the firm could break ground as early as this summer.

“I’m really optimistic that we can still make July work,” he said. “A lot of that will just depend on how the conversations go with Johnson Controls and how they sub-contract… All the companies we interviewed were very positive that they could get started in July or August.”

Alexander said the SNEA Board would not need to meet again until after negotiations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0