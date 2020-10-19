Construction starting on Fairbury clinic

Officials with Jefferson Community Health & Life broke ground Monday on what will be a new clinic in Fairbury.
The clinic is an estimated $8.4 million project that will attach JCH&L’s Fairbury clinic to the west side of the health center. It will include a new main entrance to the facility and a future new office area.
Board chairperson Linda Bauer said the addition will help the health center serve the community, and also draw new talent to the area.
“I think it’s safe to say that the standard of excellence at Jefferson Community Health Center is a source of pride for the entire county and surrounding area,” she said. “When the subject of updating the clinic facility first came up a few years ago, the entire board immediately recognized how this would enhance and help us attract and retain the very best staff and providers, which in turn will help deliver even better care to patients.”
Ashley Norden, who has been the clinic administrator for around five months and worked with the organization for 11 years, discussed how the addition will provide better care for patients.
“I’m excited about the new clinic which will provide many enhancements for our patients, including larger hallways and exam rooms to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers,” she said. “With infection prevention in mind, we will have negative pressure rooms to better serve you. Our staff of providers are excited for teamwork space and technology improvements which will help with our new electronic health records.”
The project began last week with construction of a new parking area west of Cedarwood, which needed to be completed before the clinic construction begins to allow for parking. Clinic construction will utilize most of the south H Street parking lot, and will mean the south entrance from H Street will be closed.
In the early stages of the project the front entrance circle drive will be closed and the main entrance will not be accessible. The main driveway and the north H Street parking lot will be accessible, along with the new parking just west of Cedarwood. During the project, the Emergency Room and Outpatient Services will be accessed only from 22nd Street. Some new parking will also be added south of the health center building, and will be accessible from 22nd Street.
The ceremony was held in person for staff, while the public was allowed to view via a Facebook streaming event.
