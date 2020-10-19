Construction starting on Fairbury clinic

Officials with Jefferson Community Health & Life broke ground Monday on what will be a new clinic in Fairbury.

The clinic is an estimated $8.4 million project that will attach JCH&L’s Fairbury clinic to the west side of the health center. It will include a new main entrance to the facility and a future new office area.

Board chairperson Linda Bauer said the addition will help the health center serve the community, and also draw new talent to the area.

“I think it’s safe to say that the standard of excellence at Jefferson Community Health Center is a source of pride for the entire county and surrounding area,” she said. “When the subject of updating the clinic facility first came up a few years ago, the entire board immediately recognized how this would enhance and help us attract and retain the very best staff and providers, which in turn will help deliver even better care to patients.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ashley Norden, who has been the clinic administrator for around five months and worked with the organization for 11 years, discussed how the addition will provide better care for patients.