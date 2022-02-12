Container company finds success in Gage County

Tanks that are made by a business in the Beatrice Industrial Park are shipped to customers all over the world.

Randy Vogt, a native to Plymouth, is the general manager of Titan IBC. Since 2009, the company builds intermediate bulk containers made of steel and industrial plastic in Beatrice for hazardous chemicals and food.

“A friend that I had worked with came to me and asked that we consider opening Titan IBC in Beatrice,” Vogt said. “We are centrally located and can ship to both coasts and it just made sense.

“Dana Company has a number of facilities that do other things, but Titan is the only manufacturing facility. We are the only independent corporation, which allows us to do other types of work.”

The raw materials are ordered from throughout the United States. Some of the product is sent to Titan after being pressed. The sheets of metal are sent down a conveyor that shapes the tanks before going to the finishing welders.

“We have to test the design every year,” Vogt said. “The U.S. DOT/UN inspects and monitors the product. They make sure we are building a quality product, especially for the hazardous chemicals. The tanks for beer, wine and other food related products are built to the specification of the customer.”

Titan’s tanks are often used in transportation. Depending on the size, a container is about the same size as a pallet, but can hold up to seven barrels. This takes less space.

“It’s the same container that Hoover Industries built when they were in Beatrice,” Vogt said. “I worked for Hoover before their move to Huston, Texas. We try to have an inventory because when a customer needs something, they need it pretty quickly.

“Shipping has been a problem since COVID, but we work with a number of transportation companies, including some that are local.”

Approximately 14 people are employed at Titan IBC throughout the year. The number of tanks built every year varies.

Titan IBC bought a space in the industrial park and built an area specific to its needs. Vogt stated that in addition to tanks, they also build parts. Titan occasionally does some contract work for other businesses in the industrial park.

“Dave Oltman is the Plant Manager and does a terrific job,” Vogt said. “We have a good team which makes us successful,” Vogt said. “I feel really fortunate to have these people working with me.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0