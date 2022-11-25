Cortland group hopes to reopen town museum

A group of Cortland citizens is working to preserve pieces of the town’s heritage for future generations to enjoy.

The former museum in town, which has been closed down for around five years, was headed for the auction block, but Sheila Day and Donelle Moormeier decided to step in and purchase the building at 350 W. Fourth St., with hopes of reopening it.

“We have offered to purchase it and sometime this month we’ll probably close on it,” Moormeier said. “At this point, we’re still trying to raise donations. There’s a group of us that have gotten together and will take out a loan until we can raise enough donations.”

The pair formed a five-member board working to become a 501c3 organization, and Moormeier added they’ve gotten assistance from the Cortland Improvement Association.

The total cost for the property and its contents came in at $73,000, and so far more than $20,000 has been raised.

“We had our fall festival here in September and had a $5,000 donation at that time and raised $6,200 on top of that $5,000, so we’ve raised over $20,000 altogether towards it,” Moormeier said. “It used to be a building where they lived on the first floor and on the second floor they had meeting rooms, there was a photography studio up there at one time, lots of other things that went on upstairs. Our goal is to get the upstairs cleaned out and hopefully rent the rooms up there for some retail space. We’ve had somebody interested in putting a photography studio up there and that kind of thing.”

Moormeier hopes the rent from the second floor space will cover the ongoing utility and other expenses to allow the museum to be open on a regular basis.

In addition to the museum itself, Mooremeier hopes to also spruce up the exterior, and someday build a memorial outside.

“A lot of the towns have beautiful veterans memorial gardens,” she said. “We think the area out here would be a nice place for a veterans memorial garden so that’s one of our goals. We just want to bring it back to something that people can use and be proud of. They have lots of memorabilia of our veterans and stuff to be proud of. There’s also lots of school memorabilia in there. We want to continue that.”

Built in 1884, the building started its life as an Oddfellows Hall, then the Masons owned it, according to information provided by Day. In 1907 William Rohe bought it and turned the downstairs into living quarters and the upstairs was the the home of many businesses, a theater, millinery shop, photography studio, paint and wallpaper shop and was used as the Cortland Post Office.

The Rohe family owned it from 1907-1994, then Norval and Lila Papke bought it in 1994. They turned it into the Cortland Museum, opening in 2003.

Moormeier added that the community response has been great, and organizers are planning to have a fundraiser event in January with hopes of being able to open the building in late January.

“We’ve had a lot of the Cortland Community behind us on this,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of response from the Cortland community, we’ve had a lot of response from people that used to live here and maybe their parents or grandparents were in the area and have fond memories of the area. They’re all excited about us getting it to where it can be open and ready for the public to use.”

The fundraiser may include a silent auction featuring some items in the building that will not be displayed, in addition to other donated items.

Anyone interested in project can contact Moormeier and other board members at cortlandmuseum@gmail.com or reach out through the “Save the Cortland Musem” Facebook page.