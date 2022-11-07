Cortland man cited for October burn pit

A rural Cortland man has been cited for violating a burn last month after authorities determined his burn pit contributed to a series of grass fires in late October.

Investigators at the Gage County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a resident of rural Cortland who reported that his neighbor was using a burn pit, and that may have contributed to the fires in the area on Sunday, Oct. 23.

A press release stated authorities determined that 57-year-old Steven Trefethen had been burning grass on his property on Friday, Oct. 21 and had extinguished the fire by Saturday, however with the dry conditions and the high winds on Sunday, the fire reignited and spread northward from his yard, resulting in damage to nearby property.

The Cortland Fire Department responded to and extinguished the fire after several hours.

Trefethen was cited for violation of the statewide open burning ban and given a court date in Gage County Court.

The fire was one of four in Gage County alone that spread across thousands of acres in the area.

Firefighters from Hallam, Crete, Cortland, Clatonia, Firth, Pickrell, Wymore, Diller, DeWitt and Odell all worked the fires in Gage County.

Area departments also assisted with fires in southern Lancaster County, where evacuations were ordered.