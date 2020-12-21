Council appoints new library director

After nearly two months working as interim library director since Laureen Riedesel retired in October, the Beatrice city council approved appointing Joanne Neemann to the library director position Monday night.

Riedesel had been in the position for roughly 43 years.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said Neemann has worked at the library for roughly seven years, and that she was one of two applicants interviewed for the job.

Neemann was previously the youth services librarian, and said Riedesel did a fantastic job in her position.

“I want to continue what she has started, but kind of expand more on the technology and the Maker Space,” Neemann said. “And I’ve often wondered why we don’t go ahead and put a little café downstairs in the lower level. It’s already plumbed, so that’s kind of in my foresight.”

Council member Bob Morgan said he sat in on both interviews, and that he thought Neemann had a lot of good ideas for the library.