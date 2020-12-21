Council appoints new library director

After nearly two months working as interim library director since Laureen Riedesel retired in October, the Beatrice city council approved appointing Joanne Neemann to the library director position Monday night.
Riedesel had been in the position for roughly 43 years.
City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said Neemann has worked at the library for roughly seven years, and that she was one of two applicants interviewed for the job.
Neemann was previously the youth services librarian, and said Riedesel did a fantastic job in her position.
“I want to continue what she has started, but kind of expand more on the technology and the Maker Space,” Neemann said. “And I’ve often wondered why we don’t go ahead and put a little café downstairs in the lower level. It’s already plumbed, so that’s kind of in my foresight.”
Council member Bob Morgan said he sat in on both interviews, and that he thought Neemann had a lot of good ideas for the library.
“I think if you look at libraries and the transformations that they have to take place ahead of them, a lot of those are on the goals that she had listed,” Morgan said. “I feel very, very strong that our library is going to be in an excellent position not only as a library, but also as a technology center.”
The council also approved two resolutions relating to the acquisition of assets from the of the city’s current garbage collector, Sanitary Garbage Company.
The first resolution approved executed an agreement between the city Terracon Consultants to conduct a phase one environmental site assessment on the real estate being acquired.
Tempelmeyer estimated the study will cost $2,450.
“At the last meeting, this body approved the purchase of Sanitary Garbage assets,” Tempelmeyer explained. “Some of those assets include real estate. As part of our due diligence, we have gone ahead and retained Terracon to do a phase one environmental study of that property…Depending on what they find in the phase one, we may or may not proceed with a phase two as we move forward.”
The second resolution involved the city’s intent to reimburse certain capital expenditures related to the project.
“This is often called a reimbursement resolution,” Tempelmeyer said. “We know that we are going to be issuing bonds, in this case for the purchase of the assets for Sanitary Garbage. We issue a reimbursement resolution to authorize the city to go ahead and start to spend money. Then when the bonds are issued, which in this case we’re looking at some time in March, then we will reimburse ourselves for the expenditures that have already occurred.”
The council unanimously approved both resolutions.
