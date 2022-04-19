Council appoints new police chief

The Beatrice City Council met to appoint a Chief of Police during its meeting on Monday.

John Hickman will take the place of Chief Bruce Lang when Lang retires in June. Hickman is the Chief of Police in Glendive, Montana, a town of 5,000 near the North Dakota border.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer gave an overview of the hiring process and discussed Hickman.

“We ended up with about 15 applications for the new Police Chief,” Tempelmeyer said. “...[Hickman] is from Glendive, Montana. He also was a police officer in North Carolina previous to his experience to his experience out in Montana. He has a master’s degree in criminal justice. He has master’s degree in public administration. He also has experience running a 911 communication center. So what we’ll do is we’ll bring Mr. Hickman in sometime in May and have him get started.”

Hickman’s salary will start at $86,000.

Council President Mike McLain said he was impressed with what he saw in Hickman.

“I got to sit in on that last interview,” McLain said. “Very impressive individual. I believe he’s about 40 years old. Took some hard questions and did a very, very good job. Very impressive.”

Hickman did not attend the meeting, though Mayor Stan Wirth said he will visit the Council closer to when he takes over the position.

The Council also heard reports from Main Street Beatrice, NGage and Tempelmeyer.

Mainstreet Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said the quarter has been fast and challenging.

“The main challenge that I think you guys are all aware of that’s new to this quarter was the development with the Kensington,” Sothan said. “That was something that was certainly unexpected… That visit with them in January went really good. They were talking about light at the end of the tunnel, really excited about the future. And by the end of February, things had really changed.”

The quarter has also been hopeful, Sothan said. There’s been some interest in the Kensington building, he said.

NGage Secretary Traci Froscheiser introduced the organization’s new development coordinator, Derek Dauel, to the Council. Dauel, development coordinator for the York County Development Corporation, will fill in for Trevor Lee, who took a position in Kearney.

In other business:

Wirth recognized the work of Linda Grell, who recently stepped down as the director of Keep Beatrice Beautiful, a non-profit that aims to beautify the community.

Grell started work with Keep Beatrice Beautiful, then called Beatrice Clean City, 40 years ago.

“It’s been a great 40 years,” Grell said. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It’s nice to do things for your community.”

The next regular City Council meeting will be on Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building.

