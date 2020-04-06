Council approves $8.3 million bid for new Fire and Rescue building

The construction of the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building will cost nearly $8.3 million, the lowest of five bids received and slightly lower than the estimated cost of $9 million.
During a video conference meeting Monday evening, the Beatrice City Council approved executing any and all documents necessary for Hampton Commercial Construction, based in Lincoln, to complete the project.
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained the cost includes on-site infrastructure work.
“It didn’t make a lot of sense for us to try to contract that out, and then our contractor and their contractor would be in conflict,” Tempelmeyer said. “It was easier to put it all under one general [contract], and have them kind of spearhead the entire project.”
Tempelmeyer estimated the total cost for the project at $9.7 million, including acquiring the land, demolishing old infrastructure, environmental and architectural fees and now its construction. He estimated issuing $7 million in bonds already, and that the plan is to issue another series of bonds in the late summer or early fall to pick up the remaining cost.
Tempelmeyer said the sales tax revenue is currently ahead of schedule and coming in greater than anticipated. The station is being funded by an additional half-cent sales tax that will generate around $1 million annually.
“The sales tax that was put in place will remain in place as long as there’s bonds outstanding on this project,” Tempelmeyer said. “Our anticipation all along was hoping to have that done in 10 years. With this bid and the money we’ve spent already, we’re still on pace to do that.”
Council member Bob Morgan asked if the council could get a lower bond rate due to effects of COVID-19.
Tempelmeyer said he thinks the council needs to give things time to settle.
“I know some places that went for bonds not too long ago who were honestly kind of caught in some turmoil and had some trouble issuing those,” Tempelmeyer said.
“The repayment could begin sooner than later,” Mayor Stan Wirth noted. “By waiting, is it going to be an advantage? My crystal ball isn’t that shiny, but it might be.”
During a previous meeting, Tempelmeyer said he expects construction to take over a year, and that it will be discussed in the construction contract.
At that same meeting, Wirth estimated the project to be completed in June 2021.
Plans for a new station goes back years, and were prompted largely by a lack of space in the current station on the lower level of the city auditorium.
In 1965, when Beatrice Fire and Rescue moved into the auditorium, the department had five vehicles to store in the building. Today, there are 14 vehicles and a trailer in the auditorium, with two more trailers outside.
The current apparatus bay, where vehicles and equipment are kept, is around 6,000 square feet. The new station will have an apparatus bay with around 16,000 square feet.
