Council approves $8.3 million bid for new Fire and Rescue building

“The sales tax that was put in place will remain in place as long as there’s bonds outstanding on this project,” Tempelmeyer said. “Our anticipation all along was hoping to have that done in 10 years. With this bid and the money we’ve spent already, we’re still on pace to do that.”

Council member Bob Morgan asked if the council could get a lower bond rate due to effects of COVID-19.

Tempelmeyer said he thinks the council needs to give things time to settle.

“I know some places that went for bonds not too long ago who were honestly kind of caught in some turmoil and had some trouble issuing those,” Tempelmeyer said.

“The repayment could begin sooner than later,” Mayor Stan Wirth noted. “By waiting, is it going to be an advantage? My crystal ball isn’t that shiny, but it might be.”

During a previous meeting, Tempelmeyer said he expects construction to take over a year, and that it will be discussed in the construction contract.

At that same meeting, Wirth estimated the project to be completed in June 2021.

Plans for a new station goes back years, and were prompted largely by a lack of space in the current station on the lower level of the city auditorium.