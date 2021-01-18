Council approves bonds to purchase Sanitary Garbage services

As part of an ongoing process to take over garbage services this April, on Monday the Beatrice City Council approved issuing an aggregate principal bond amount not to exceed $2.8 million to acquire the Sanitary Garbage Company.
City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the first interest payment for the bond will be March of 2022, with the last payment in March of 2031.
“Right now, the timeframe we’re looking at is to market these bonds at the end of February and close proceedings in March, so we can go disperse the funds then in April,” Tempelmeyer said. “As you recall, we’ve also done a reimbursement resolution, so that is buying the carts and buying the trucks. We’ll use those funds out of the cash reserves, and when the bond money comes back in, we’ll reimburse the cash reserves and use the purchase to make those purchases. The all-inclusive cost, when you put in fees and everything else, is 1.2%.”
The council also approved purchasing 96-gallon waste carts from Sierra Consulting Group.
Tempelmeyer explained that a certain dimension of carts were needed in order to be picked up by the trucks the council approved purchasing in the previous meeting. He said several specifications were given for the project, and five bids were received ranging from $287,000 to $311,000.
“We asked for the carts themselves, we asked for assembly and delivery, and we asked for shipping, so variable costs went into that,” Tempelmeyer said. “When we sat down and looked at them, the cheapest per cart was Sierra. But when you put together the carts, the assembly and the shipping, the cheapest was NWC-KAN. They were the cheapest between all three together. None of the five met all of the specs you put out there.”
Tempelmeyer said Sierra was recommended despite not being the cheapest bid due to the carts’ virgin prime HDPE material, and because they weighed the heaviest at 40 pounds.
“You want to buy carts that are going to last for a long period of time…You don’t want a heavy cart because people have to move them, but when you talk about wanting to stand up to the wind - now granted, nothing was going to stand up to the wind last week - but to handle most days in Nebraska, with the 40 pound cart, the better off we think you’re going to be there,” Tempelmeyer said.
Tempelmeyer said Sierra can deliver 21 days after the city approves the bid for the design to be put of the carts, while other bids estimated up to 45 days. He said Sierra will record the serial numbers while delivering the carts to each house in case the city needs that information in the future.
“Finally, after we got the bids back, we went back and forth with the vendor a number of times, making sure I understood everything they had, and Sierra was honestly the best one to work with,” Tempelmeyer said. “Their customer service was excellent during the entire process, as far as getting information back to me in a timely manner, following up to make sure we received everything we wanted. So for those reasons, I would certainly recommend Sierra going forward.”
Tempelmeyer noted that the city will look at ordering roughly 300 additional carts, as they will already be paying for the trailers to deliver the carts.
“You’re already paying for the last trailer to come here. It makes sense to load the trailer up completely, rather than putting a partial load onto that trailer,” Tempelmeyer said. “The additional load is about 332 carts, give or take…We found that there are some commercial places that may use these carts, as well, and we’ve found some other uses for them.”
Tempelmeyer said the goal is to have the carts delivered to customers by mid-March, so there will be a two week period before the new services start. He said further information about cart delivery will be announced at a later date.