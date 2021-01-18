Council approves bonds to purchase Sanitary Garbage services

As part of an ongoing process to take over garbage services this April, on Monday the Beatrice City Council approved issuing an aggregate principal bond amount not to exceed $2.8 million to acquire the Sanitary Garbage Company.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the first interest payment for the bond will be March of 2022, with the last payment in March of 2031.

“Right now, the timeframe we’re looking at is to market these bonds at the end of February and close proceedings in March, so we can go disperse the funds then in April,” Tempelmeyer said. “As you recall, we’ve also done a reimbursement resolution, so that is buying the carts and buying the trucks. We’ll use those funds out of the cash reserves, and when the bond money comes back in, we’ll reimburse the cash reserves and use the purchase to make those purchases. The all-inclusive cost, when you put in fees and everything else, is 1.2%.”

The council also approved purchasing 96-gallon waste carts from Sierra Consulting Group.

Tempelmeyer explained that a certain dimension of carts were needed in order to be picked up by the trucks the council approved purchasing in the previous meeting. He said several specifications were given for the project, and five bids were received ranging from $287,000 to $311,000.