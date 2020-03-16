Council approves $150,000 Carnegie masonry restoration project

The oldest remaining Carnegie Building in Nebraska, located at 218 North Fifth Street in Beatrice, will see roughly $150,000 of masonry restoration starting this fall.
The Beatrice City Council approved Mid-Continental Restoration to do the masonry work during their meeting Monday evening. City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said they had the lowest of three bids received.
Tempelmeyer said roughly $60,000 for the project was donated by a Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant.
“This is a little over budget, and we are looking at some options either to see what other operational items come in under budget to get it all done this year,” Tempelmeyer said. “Or we may have to hold some of the work off until the next fiscal year and do the budgeting at that point.”
Tempelmeyer said the project is scheduled late enough in the year that part of the work may happen after October 1, which would then be budgeted into the next fiscal year.
The board unanimously approved the bid 6-0, with Rich Kerr and David “Pede” Catlin absent from the meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
The board also approved plats of land to local groups and businesses in town: one to the American Legion Post 27 for a dilapidated building near Dorsey Street currently owned by T.O. Haas Tire and Auto.
"They’re going to be selling that building to the American Legion. They are then going to be demolishing that building to my understanding," Tempelmeyer said.
The second parcel of land vacated and re-plated the area for the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue Building near Sixth and Bell streets.
Tempelmeyer explained that city rules state that buildings can't go over property lines, hence why the ordinance was needed to construct the project.
The third plat was approved for an addition to the Nebraska Machinery and Tool at 207 Market Street.
"Again, you can’t go over property lines," Tempelmeyer said. "They’re going to say their building’s been there for a long time. I’m going to say that obviously that was missed sometime in the past. We’re cleaning it up this time, that’s why you see this re-plat coming through and adding all of these lots together."
The council unanimously approved all three plats.