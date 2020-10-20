Council approves city real estate transactions around town

Several city real estate transactions were the bulk of conversation during the Beatrice City Council meeting Monday night.
City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that Zephyr Towers is looking to expand their location at Industrial Park in northwest Beatrice.
“Zephyr Tower owns the lots that are essentially just east of where Tiemann Construction is located in Industrial Park today,” Tempelmeyer said. “They’re looking to expand and have a project there. When talking through that project, there was some communication about moving that project north to the Industrial Park, just south of Hendrix Genetics, just north of where Precise Fabrication is located out in Industrial Park.”
The council unanimously agreed to purchase Zephyr’s lots 14-19 for $1, while Zephyr will give the city lots 7-11, as well as $20,000.
Tempelmeyer estimated that the council sold 10 acres of land, and acquired roughly eight acres.
So it’s about 10 acres that you’re selling. You’re getting about eight, eight and a half, and about $20,000 as well. Approved 7-0
Councilmember Rich Kerr asked if Zephyr’s project will interfere with the nearby Beatrice Municipal Airport.
Tempelmeyer said Zephyr is currently working with the airport authority to get clearance.
The council also unanimously approved acquiring property from Casilda Land Holdings that is located near the Dempster building in southern Beatrice.
Tempelmeyer said the roughly 6.5 acres of land is largely forest, and that the acquisition is part of a larger area to clean up the area.
“This parcel has been a zombie property for decades now,” Tempelmeyer said. “Essentially, every couple of years somebody forecloses on the back taxes, they get to where they need to actually file the deed, nobody files the deed and then it kind of just has been rolling down that line for a number of years. We have the opportunity to purchase those back taxes at this point, and get the deed of the property here for $5,300.”
Kerr asked if an environmental study has been done at the site.
Tempelmeyer said phase one and phase two studies have been done, and said the property is commonly referred to as a “slag pit.”
“In this particular area, that’s what they found,” Tempelmeyer said. “They found some remnants of what had been dumped there over the years. Most of it was some type of stone material. But as far as chemicals and stuff, they didn’t find any in this particular area, more so than they found in others.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.