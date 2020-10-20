Council approves city real estate transactions around town

The council also unanimously approved acquiring property from Casilda Land Holdings that is located near the Dempster building in southern Beatrice.

Tempelmeyer said the roughly 6.5 acres of land is largely forest, and that the acquisition is part of a larger area to clean up the area.

“This parcel has been a zombie property for decades now,” Tempelmeyer said. “Essentially, every couple of years somebody forecloses on the back taxes, they get to where they need to actually file the deed, nobody files the deed and then it kind of just has been rolling down that line for a number of years. We have the opportunity to purchase those back taxes at this point, and get the deed of the property here for $5,300.”

Kerr asked if an environmental study has been done at the site.

Tempelmeyer said phase one and phase two studies have been done, and said the property is commonly referred to as a “slag pit.”

“In this particular area, that’s what they found,” Tempelmeyer said. “They found some remnants of what had been dumped there over the years. Most of it was some type of stone material. But as far as chemicals and stuff, they didn’t find any in this particular area, more so than they found in others.”

