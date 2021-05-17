Council approves closing portion of Memorial Drive

During the Beatrice City Council meeting Monday evening, councilmembers unanimously approved to close and vacate a portion of Veteran’s Memorial Drive located west of the West Court Street Bridge and heading south.
“We’ve had some issues with that stretch over the last several years, obviously due to flooding,” city administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “Going down there now, it’s pretty rutted, sandy, and so we’re proposing closing at that area and barricading traffic from moving further south. You’ll still be able to park along where the concrete is at today, and hopefully if the river access comes in and you have an additional need, we could have some other areas to add parking.”
Councilmember Rich Kerr asked if local veterans had been consulted about this ordinance, as it was an agenda item several years ago that was not ultimately passed.
“At one point in time, years ago, there was major issues with this, closing Memorial Drive down,” Kerr said. “I don’t have an issue with it, because it should’ve been closed years ago, but there might be some screaming and hollering done after we pass this.”
Tempelmeyer noted that since then, the city has made Veterans Memorial Park, and named the trail that runs through the area Veterans Memorial Trail.
“It’s unfortunate. It seems like it’s being used more to test out your four-wheel drive to see if it’ll go through the mud,” Mayor Stan Wirth said, referring to the portion of road being closed.
The council approved the ordinance in a 7-0 vote.
The council also approved amending the city zoning ordinance regarding maximum height of buildings in certain zoning districts.
“What this regulation would do is today, in I believe it’s a light industrial zoned area, the maximum height of a building is 45 feet,” Tempelmeyer explained. “We have a project coming in, and their height is 53 feet, so what we are proposing is amending the city code to allow a height up to 60 feet if they are more than 150 feet away from a residential neighborhood. So about a half a block away from a residential neighborhood. They’d get some additional height, otherwise they have to fall back to that current rule, which is 45 feet.”
Councilmember Ted Fairbanks asked if this ordinance would be in a special use or a case-by-case basis.
Tempelmeyer said it will be for all instances in that certain zone.
“I would’ve liked to have seen it case-by-case, so special use, because I think we’ll run into trouble and have to change it again,” Tempelmeyer said. “But I’m not going to vote against it. There’s a reason it is cited not to do it that way.”
“We kicked around trying to do that. Quite honestly, we had a number of those hearings and things like that, nobody shows up to them,” Tempelmeyer said.