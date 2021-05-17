Council approves closing portion of Memorial Drive

During the Beatrice City Council meeting Monday evening, councilmembers unanimously approved to close and vacate a portion of Veteran’s Memorial Drive located west of the West Court Street Bridge and heading south.

“We’ve had some issues with that stretch over the last several years, obviously due to flooding,” city administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “Going down there now, it’s pretty rutted, sandy, and so we’re proposing closing at that area and barricading traffic from moving further south. You’ll still be able to park along where the concrete is at today, and hopefully if the river access comes in and you have an additional need, we could have some other areas to add parking.”

Councilmember Rich Kerr asked if local veterans had been consulted about this ordinance, as it was an agenda item several years ago that was not ultimately passed.

“At one point in time, years ago, there was major issues with this, closing Memorial Drive down,” Kerr said. “I don’t have an issue with it, because it should’ve been closed years ago, but there might be some screaming and hollering done after we pass this.”

Tempelmeyer noted that since then, the city has made Veterans Memorial Park, and named the trail that runs through the area Veterans Memorial Trail.