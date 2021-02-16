Council approves designating downtown as blight and substandard for TIF developments

In order to aid in the development of downtown Beatrice, on Monday night the City Council approved declaring redevelopment area number two to be substandard and blighted according to state statute.
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said that the redevelopment area is roughly from Second to Eighth streets and Scott to Elk streets, and that the area already had been determined as blighted and substandard.
“Blight studies never actually go bad. They’re good essentially forever until you do another study and see that there’s enough improvements that it no longer warrants that designation. However, there are grants out there that really want to see those blight studies be done within the last 10 years,” Tempelmeyer explained. “We tried for the downtown revitalization grant to begin this last year and it was denied, and part of the reason it was denied is because our blight study had been more than 10 years old.”
Tempelmeyer said Hanna Keelan Associates did a study of the area and determined that there were enough factors to continue designating the area as blight and substandard.
With that designation, the redevelopment area qualifies for Tax Increment Financing, which subsidizes companies by refunding or diverting a portion of their taxes to help finance infrastructure improvements.
“It doesn’t say that your building is bad, it doesn’t say that it is dilapidated, it simply says that the area as a whole is blight and substandard, which then makes it available for TIF and some other benefits like that,” Tempelmeyer said. “The boundary is the exact same as it was before. You can find some areas that are maybe on the outskirts that maybe you want to include, or there’s some areas on the inside that you want to take out. Those can always be done later as we need to.”
Tempelmeyer said the location of the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue station is an example of an area that may be removed from the development area, as any new developments would likely not use TIF. He said both Planning and Zoning and the Community Redevelopment Authority recommended approval of adoption the redevelopment plan for area two.
The council members unanimously approved the bid in a 5-0 vote.