Council approves designating downtown as blight and substandard for TIF developments

In order to aid in the development of downtown Beatrice, on Monday night the City Council approved declaring redevelopment area number two to be substandard and blighted according to state statute.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said that the redevelopment area is roughly from Second to Eighth streets and Scott to Elk streets, and that the area already had been determined as blighted and substandard.

“Blight studies never actually go bad. They’re good essentially forever until you do another study and see that there’s enough improvements that it no longer warrants that designation. However, there are grants out there that really want to see those blight studies be done within the last 10 years,” Tempelmeyer explained. “We tried for the downtown revitalization grant to begin this last year and it was denied, and part of the reason it was denied is because our blight study had been more than 10 years old.”

Tempelmeyer said Hanna Keelan Associates did a study of the area and determined that there were enough factors to continue designating the area as blight and substandard.

With that designation, the redevelopment area qualifies for Tax Increment Financing, which subsidizes companies by refunding or diverting a portion of their taxes to help finance infrastructure improvements.