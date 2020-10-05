Council approves drone resolution

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there are currently over 1.7 million drones registered in the U.S., with more than 195,000 remote pilots certified. Since the technology is becoming more prevalent in Beatrice, including in city departments, the city council unanimously approved a resolution regarding drones during a meeting Monday evening.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the fire and electric departments both have drones, and that they have been used to observe flood damage and the progress of city construction projects.

“Or you can use them also to get a look at power lines and do some inspections up there rather than have a guy climb a pole,” Tempelmeyer said. “It’s obviously much safer to do it this way. But with that technology comes a need for some additional policies and rules in place, just to make sure that we know and our employees know who can use them, when they can use them, how they’re to be used.”

Tempelmeyer said the resolution is largely based upon the federal law, just consolidated to the information applicable to the city.

Councilmember Rick Clabaugh discussed drones being used at Southeast Community College, and whether all those students would need to be licensed.