Council approves firefighter union contract

Beatrice Fire and Rescue workers will see wage increases over the next six years as part of the recently-approved union contract.

The Beatrice City Council approved the union contract, which involves firefighter paramedics and EMTs but not captains or the chief, during Monday’s regular meeting.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the six-year agreement is the longest one in several years.

“Last time it was a three-year contract,” he said. “What we have before you is a six year contract that calls for cumulative raises of 16.5% over those six years. We start looking at CIR – Court of Industrial Relations – we look at what are comparable to city of Beatrice, towns that are half your size to twice your size, we start looking to see what they pay for wages, pensions and health insurance. You factor all that together and have to be within 90-102% on those. We did those things to see where we were at and started looking at other communities as well.”

Per each of the six years, raises amount to 3%, 3%, 2.5%, 2.5%, 2.5% and 3%.

Tempelmeyer said the last time a six-year union contract was in place in Beatrice was from 2000-2006. They’ve also been as short as one year in the past.

“Three has been pretty common,” he said. “We’ve had as short as one. That was when Obamacare was coming out and nobody quite knew how that would go off. We had a lot of one years at that point. Six years is the longest one that I can remember.”

The contract was approved unanimously during the meeting.

